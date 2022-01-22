Syracuse Basketball at #6 Duke Basketball Live Updates: 1st Half

Syracuse basketball is facing one of the nation's top teams in sixth ranked Duke on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. We will update throughout the game with significant moments, trends and score.

1ST HALF

20:00: Syracuse wins the tip, but two turnovers on its first two possessions. AJ Griffin hits two threes on Duke's first two possessions. Bad start on both ends.

17:39: Syracuse's first shot attempt was a rushed three that missed for Buddy Boeheim, Mark Williams scores easily inside at the other end. Girard stops the run with a floater in the lane. 8-2 Duke.

16:38: Duke's defense is bothering Syracuse quite a bit. Four turnovers in the first 3:22 of game action. Syracuse trailing 11-2.

15:17: Needed bucket for Syracuse. Jimmy drives, draws the defense, misses a floater but that leaves Edwards there for an easy put back dunk. Syracuse followed that up with a strong defensive possession. Rotated well, closed out on shooters, forced a shot clock violation. 11-4 Duke.

11:38: A couple of sloppy turnovers from Syracuse has prevented the Orange from getting back in it. Joe Girard has missed a couple open looks as well. Symir Torrence has come into the game for Girard. Torrence drives and scores right away. 16-8 Duke.

9:00: Torrence has made a difference on both ends. Syracuse with a quick 7-0 run to trim the lead to 16-13.

2ND HALF

HOW TO WATCH

Matchup: Syracuse (9-9, 3-4) at #6 Duke (14-3, 4-2)

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, N.C.)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 22nd.

Television: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Dave Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Duke -11.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 10.5% chance to win.

Series History: Duke leads the all-time series 11-6 and has won the last four meetings. That includes last season's matchup at Duke, with the Blue Devils topping Syracuse 85-71. The last Orange victory was in 2019 at Duke. Syracuse won that game 95-91 in overtime. Tyus Battle led SU with 32 points.

Live Stats: LINK

What to Know About Duke: Duke has one of the most talented rosters in college basketball. Defensively, center Mark Williams leads the ACC in block at 3.4 per game (Jesse Edwards is second at 3.0 per game) and point guard Trevor Keels is third in the league in steals at 1.94. As a team, Duke is second in field goal percentage defense and second in three point percentage defense. Duke is the top scoring offense in the conference at nearly 83 points per game (Syracuse is second at 78.7 points). The Blue Devils also lead the league in scoring margin. Duke shoots 36.7% from three point range as a team. Super freshman Paolo Banchero is averaging over 18 points per game. Duke is fresh off of an overtime loss at Florida State. The Blue Devils other two losses were at home against Miami and on the road at Ohio State.

