Duke Too Much For Syracuse

The Orange fell behind by as many as 30, and could not mount a comeback.

Seventh ranked Duke was simply too much for Syracuse Saturday night in the Carrier Dome. After leading by as many as 30 in the first half, the Blue Devils cruised in the second on its way to an 97-72 victory over the Orange. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 15-14 (9-9) on the season. Next up is at North Carolina on Monday. That game tips at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Duke raced out to a large lead within the first few minutes, making eight of its first 12 from beyond the arc. The Blue Devils shot 60% overall in the first half. After the lead grew to 30, Syracuse went on a 16-3 run to end the first half and trim the lead to 17.

Buddy Boeheim hit the first shot of the second half to cut it to 15, but that was as close as Syracuse would get the rest of the way.

Mark Williams dominated the Orange inside with 28 points on 11-14 shooting. He also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots. AJ Griffin (20) and Paolo Banchero (21) each hit the 20 point mark as well. They were a combined 10-17 from three point range.

Buddy led Syracuse with 23 points on 10-21 shooting. Joe Girard added 18 on 7-16 shooting. Benny Williams came off the bench to score 14 points and grab five rebounds, both career highs. Bourama Sidibe had a season high 11 points. Symir Torrence left the game in a first half after a collision with Banchero. He required stitches for a cut on his forehead and was unable to return.

