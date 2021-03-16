Syracuse Gets the 8-Seed in the River Walk Region

Syracuse women's basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament and will face a familiar foe in the first round. The Orange was given the eight seed in the River Walk Region and will face nine seeded South Dakota State. The game will take place on 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 21st and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

In the last NCAA Tournament (in 2019 as the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic), Syracuse lost to South Dakota State 75-64 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Now the Orange has a chance for revenge.

The winner of the first round matchup will take on the region's top seed Connecticut Huskies. UConn is one of the favorites to win the national championship, but head coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for covid-19 on Sunday. He will miss at least the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, meaning if Syracuse advances to face the Huskies, UConn will be without its head coach.

South Dakota State enters the tournament 21-3. This is the 10th selection to the big dance for the Jackrabbits, but the first time being in the field as an at-large team. SDSU was 14-0 in conference play during the regular season, but lost in the first round to then 6-12 Omaha in the conference tournament.

The Jackrabbits are led by junior forward Myah Selland, who averages 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Senior Tylee Irwin and freshman Madysen Vlastuin are the team's best three point shooters, both at over 40% on the season.