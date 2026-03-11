Syracuse on Wednesday morning, dismissed men’s basketball coach Adrian Autry, according to multiple sources.

Autry finishes his head coaching career at his alma mater with a record of 49-48, and 15-17 in the 2025-26 season. It was a disappointing season for the Orange, who finished 14th in the ACC standings at 6-12 despite being picked ninth in the preseason.

Syracuse’s season ended with a first-round loss to SMU in the ACC Tournament. They have now missed the NCAA Tournament every season since 2021, and have posted back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1969.

The Orange is the third ACC team to announce the dismissal of its head coaching following the end of the regular season. Georgia Tech dismissed Damon Stoudamire and Boston College let go of Earl Grant. Both Georgia Tech and Boston College finished at the bottom of the ACC.

Autry struggled after a 20-win campaign

Autry started his head coaching career on a good note, leading the Orange to a 20-12 record in his first campaign in the 2023-24 season, though it was not ultimately enough to secure a spot to the NCAA Tournament.

But his sophomore campaign didn’t go as smoothly, with a team lacking in talent that struggled to a 14-19 record.

Hopes were higher this season with the Orange buoyed by more NIL money and an incoming recruiting and transfer class that was ranked 17th overall in the country. Syracuse also returned its top two scorers from last year’s campaign, forward Donnie Freeman and guard JJ Starling.

The 2025-26 season didn't go as planned

But the Orange lost Freeman to an injury a month in non-conference play, and a three-game losing streak to Houston, Kansas and Iowa State set SU on a course to miss the NCAA Tournament again.

That was punctuated by a shocking 70-69 home loss to Hofstra in December, and a disappointing loss to Boston College on the road in January. The Orange ended the regular season on a five-game losing streak, capped by a 71-69 overtime loss to Pitt in its season finale at home.

That proved to be Autry’s final home game as head coach.

Potential successors to Autry include former Syracuse assistant and current Siena men’s head basketball coach Gerry McNamara, University of South Florida head coach Bryan Hodgson, Saint Louis University head coach Josh Schertz, and former Syracuse assistant and New Orleans Hornets assistant coach Mike Hopkins.

