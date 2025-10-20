Syracuse forward Sadiq White Jr. adjusting to program as a freshman
Sadiq White Jr. is the highest rated of five freshmen on Syracuse’s 2025-26 roster. The forward from Charlotte, North Carolina is ranked the 27th overall prospect in the freshmen class, per 247Sports.
White joins other top-50 rated Syracuse freshmen Kiyan Anthony, who was ranked No. 32, headlining SU’s young arrivals.
At Syracuse men’s basketball media day, White discussed what the last few months have been like since joining the program.
Here’s a breakdown of how White has settled in and how he is carving out a role.
His role on Syracuse
It is well-documented that SU did not shine on the defensive end of the court last season. With the addition of Sadiq White, the Orange have potential to step up against opposing offenses.
SU head coach Adrian Autry said White is long, can move his feet, and has “a toughness about him.”
“Sadiq has that mentality that you need to be one of the better defenders in college basketball,” Autry said. “We're excited for what he brings on that end of the floor.”
White said he brings defensive versatility, able to guard all five positions if needed.
“We gonna be disruptive defensively. That's been the number one thing. We're gonna limit teams offensively,” White said.
Autry said White’s impact will go beyond what he can do defensively. White has shown that he can pass the ball and plays with a tenacity, Autry said.
Connection with Donnie Freeman
Both Donnie Freeman and White attended IMG Academy in Florida at different times. Their build is also very comparable, measuring 6-foot-9, about 200 pounds each.
White said seeing Freeman develop at IMG and then at Syracuse made him want to be a part of that. So far at SU, Freeman has pulled White aside and told him be belongs here, White said. Freeman said White is “one of my closest friends on the team.”
“We clicked instantly, like we're similar players, but one thing about us, we push each other in practice so that we're getting the best out of each other,” Freeman said.
Freeman said White is learning information quickly and even pointed out that White is further along than he was one year ago.
White has ideas of how he can play alongside Freeman.
“[We] complement each other really well. [If] teams double team him, I'm [going to] cut, I'm gonna be in a corner, I'm gonna just be wherever he needs me to be,” White said.
Confidence entering the season with SU
White had 17 offers during his recruitment. He had his choice of schools, including Alabama, Arkansas and Florida State.
Syracuse separated itself. SU’s staff cared about him as a person first, which drew him to the program.
White also saw the benefit of Freeman and J.J. Starling returning.
“Hearing that those guys were returning with me being an incoming freshman was big news for me, just to learn from them,” White said.
As for his confidence just a few weeks away from the season, White said it's at a 10.
“I believe in my guys, I believe in my coaches, and I believe in the work that we put in,” White said. We're taking the proper steps ahead to be ready for this upcoming season.”