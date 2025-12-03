What Autry, White and Starling said after Syracuse defeated No. 13 Tennessee
Syracuse upset No. 13 Tennessee, 62-60, to improve to 5-3. Syracuse put together an impressive defense performance to stifle both of the Volunteer’s top scorers, Nate Ament and Ja’Kobi Gillespie.
The win marks the second time under Adrian Autry that Syracuse has beaten a ranked team. Here are some takeaways from the biggest win of the season for the Orange.
JJ Starling stepped up
JJ Starling hit two of the biggest shots down the stretch. A 3 to take the lead with three minutes to go and a jump shot to put the Orange up 60-56 with 2:05 remaining.
They were the last two field goals Syracuse scored. The longest-tenured Syracuse player stepped up when it mattered as 11 of his 12 points came in the second half. He also only turned the ball over once along with his two assists in a game where turnovers were prevalent and assists were scarce.
“It really speaks to his leadership,” SU head coach Adrian Autry said. “He is a dynamic guy that can score the ball… at the end, we put the ball in his hands, and he made the plays."
Starling also was a key on defense, with three steals on the night.
More importantly, he was tasked with guarding the second-leading scoring for Tennessee, Ament, who is six inches taller than Starling and was the fourth-highest freshman recruit in this year’s class.
Ament came in averaging almost 18 points but only managed 11 with only two field goals. He also recorded seven turnovers, part of Tennessee’s 17.
“My motive was to get underneath him, make him uncomfortable,” Starling said. “Use my speed and my hands to be active on the ball and I feel like it worked.”
Nate Kingz with his best game
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes was asked if he expected what happened from Nate Kingz in the first half.
“No,” Barnes said. “We don't expect that from anybody."
Nate Kingz had an incredible first half scoring 19 points on 10 shots. Syracuse scored 32 total in the first half. He was able to create his own offense driving to the basket and finishing around the rim. He also connected on two 3s, which were the only ones Syracuse made in the first half.
Kingz has been praised for his ability to contribute even when not scoring or shooting well. He shot 44.6% from deep last season at Oregon State but is shooting 23.5% this year. Today was his best offensive output in a Syracuse uniform. Kingz also guarded Gillespie, Tennessee’s top scorer and held him to 10 points, eight below his average.
“The defensive job that [Kingz] did on Gillespie, who I think is one of the best point guards in the country, to be able to make him work for everything he had today was also exceptional,” Autry said.
Sadiq White with a spark
Sadiq White encapsulated the defensive effort and energy Autry wanted to see from his players this year. He’s had to step into a bigger role; he has started the last four games after Freeman’s injury (Autry said Freeman is day-to-day). Even after picking up two fouls early in the first half, Autry trusted White as he played 19 minutes in the second half.
“I don't want a passive Sadiq [White],” Autry said. “I want him to be aggressive and go after people. I thought in the second half he was that.”
White had three steals and nine rebounds. One of his biggest rebounds came after Felix Okpara missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Vols and White leaped past Ament to grab the rebound to secure the lead with 1:48 to go while getting fouled. His last one effectively ended the game after a miss by Jaylen Carey.
White was also solid offensively hitting a big 3 and he was a constant threat on the breakaway as George found him for an alleyoop, both in the second half.
“That’s what happens when you play with Nait George,” White said.
