Syracuse's Next Game in Doubt After FSU Has Positive COVID Test

Florida State has a positive COVID-19 test within their men's basketball program, which led to the postponement Saturday's game against Duke. This further raises questions regarding the status of the Seminoles game at Syracuse on Wednesday, January 6th.

More from a press release from the ACC:

"The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Duke at Florida State men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

"The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing with the Florida State men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com."

Whether or not Wednesday's game is played will likely depend on who tested positive and how many are forced to quarantine due to contact tracing. Syracuse has not played since beating Buffalo December 19th due to contact tracing following a positive COVID-19 test within the Buffalo program.

If Syracuse's game against Florida State is postponed, they could, theoretically, work to schedule another opponent for that same day. That likely would not be against any of the three games Syracuse has already had postponed as both Notre Dame and Wake Forest have games scheduled for the 6th, while North Carolina plays one day earlier.

Syracuse has already had three COVID related incidents this season. The first came before the season opener, and the Orange had to pause all team activities for two weeks. They were only able to get one practice in before the first game. Buddy Boeheim then had to miss three games due to contact tracing. All team activities are currently paused due to the positive test within the Buffalo program.

