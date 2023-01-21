Syracuse Dominates Georgia Tech After Slow Start

Despite another slow start, Syracuse cruised to a 80-63 victory by dominating Georgia Tech over the final 33 minutes. With the win, the Orange improved to 13-7 (6-3) on the season. The Yellow Jackets fell to 8-11 (1-8). Next up for Syracuse is North Carolina in the Dome on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech jumped out to a 21-10 lead in the first seven minutes of the game as the Yellow Jackets played with more energy and urgency. Syracuse settled in, however, outscoring Tech 30-12 from that point thanks in part to a 17-0 run that helped the Orange take a seven point lead into halftime.

Syracuse did not let up in the second, as every time Georgia Tech would make a push the Orange would respond. The lead dwindled to as little as five, but Syracuse would hit a big bucket each time it was threatened.

Joe Girard led the way with a game high 28 points to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and a steal. Every time Syracuse needed a bucket, it seemed to come from Girard. He was 11-21 shooting and 6-10 from beyond the arc.

Judah Mintz bounced back with 13 points, six assists to just one turnover along with two steals. Maliq Brown had a career high 18 points to go along with four rebounds and four steals. Jesse Edwards finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF