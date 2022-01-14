Skip to main content

Syracuse Basketball's Games vs Georgia Tech, Notre Dame Rescheduled

The Orange has a new date for a previously postponed game.

Syracuse's game against Georgia Tech, originally scheduled for December 29th but postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Yellow Jackets program, has been rescheduled to Monday, February 21st. The game will tip at 7:00 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast on RSN (YES Network locally). 

In conjunction with that, Syracuse's game at Notre Dame, originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 22nd, has been pushed back one day to Wednesday, February 23rd. Tip time and television information is to be determined. 

Syracuse had two other games postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Orange's game against Lehigh was cancelled while the game against Cornell was postponed. Syracuse then scheduled a matchup with Brown in place of Lehigh, while the Cornell game was played at a later date. 

With the rescheduling of the Georgia Tech game, Syracuse will currently not be down any games from the total number on the original 2021-22 schedule. 

Syracuse had high expectations in the offseason despite a lot of roster turnover. Gone were Kadary Richmond, Alan Griffin, Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj and Robert Braswell. Coming in were Symir Torrence, Cole Swider, Jimmy Boeheim and Benny Williams. The season has been up and down through 16 games as the Orange looks to integrate the new faces. Syracuse is currently sitting at 8-8 and recently snapped a three game losing streak with a 77-61 win over Pittsburgh. 

The Orange remains at home for its next two games, with matchups against Florida State and Clemson. The Orange beat the Seminoles 63-60 earlier this season in Tallahassee. 

