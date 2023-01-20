Syracuse Falls at Georgia Tech

Syracuse women's basketball suffered a loss that will be a significant detriment to its NCAA Tournament hopes on Thursday. Georgia Tech entered the game 0-7 in ACC play, but topped the Orange 69-57 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse fell to 13-6 (4-4) on the season, while the Yellow Jackets improved to 10-9 (1-7). Next up for Syracuse is a tough road game at #13 Duke on Sunday.

Syracuse came into the game as one of the highest scoring teams in the conference. However, the Orange struggled to make shots all night whether from the outside or at the rim. Syracuse shot 34.3% from the floor and was just 2-11 from beyond the arc. Georgia Tech, however, shot 43% despite being one of the worst shooting teams in the conference.

The Orange jumped out to an early six point lead, but gave up a 7-1 run to end the first quarter to tie things up. Syracuse bounced back holding the lead for most of the second quarter before allowing five points in the final 40 seconds to give Georgia Tech a one point lead entering intermission.

Syracuse again pushed to a six point lead in the middle of the third quarter, but allowed a 10-1 run to Georgia Tech to trail entering the fourth. The Yellow Jackets controlled the action throughout the fourth quarter.

Dyaisha Fair and Teisha Hyman led Syracuse with 32 points combined, but shot just 14-38 (37%) from the floor including 1-6 from beyond the arc. Alaina Rice was 1-9 shooting off the bench. Dariauna Lewis recorded her 10th double double of the season with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

