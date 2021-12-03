Syracuse Ranked in Top 10 Among Power Five Schools in Graduation Success Rate

Syracuse Athletics is tied for ninth among power five schools with a 95% Graduation Success Rate (GSR), the school announced on Thursday. GSR measures student-athletes who enrolled in 2014-15 and earned their degree within six years. More from a Syracuse Athletics press release:

For each of the past three years Syracuse's GSR has increased to a new record level. Eleven athletics teams achieved a perfect 100 percent GSR, which is also the highest total in Syracuse history...

Syracuse's women's tennis and women's volleyball programs achieved a perfect 100 percent for the 10th consecutive year, the longest active streaks in the athletics department. The Orange men's cross country and men's track & field teams have scored a perfect 100 percent for eight years in a row, and the women's rowing and men's lacrosse teams have a four-year streak of perfect scores.



In addition to those teams, Syracuse's men's and women's soccer, men's and women's basketball, and women's ice hockey all scored a perfect 100%.



The men's basketball program is one of 28 schools to have a perfect 100 percent, while the women's basketball program is one of 32 to record 100 percent.



Every Syracuse team posted a GSR higher than 88%.



"The continued superior achievements of our student athletes is really quite notable," said Syracuse University Faculty Athletics Representative and David B. Falk Professor of Sport Management Rick Burton. "The hard evidence that Syracuse keeps academic company with Stanford, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, Michigan and the University of Virginia is a testament to the many people in our academic support staff at the Stevenson Center. Our student-athletes know that playing at Syracuse not only gives them a chance to compete against the best but to graduate with degrees that will prepare them for the rest of their lives. This is a big win for Syracuse."



The volleyball program leads all Syracuse programs with 12 perfect GSR scores, followed by the men's cross country, men's track and field, and women's tennis programs, which have posted a perfect 100% GSR 10 times. Women's soccer have each achieved a 100% GSR on nine occasions.



"Our student-athletes have once again demonstrated their incredible work ethic by graduating from Syracuse University while simultaneously excelling in athletics," said Assistant Provost for Student-Athlete Academic Development . "This is not the end for these student-athletes, but a new beginning, and I look forward to their positive impact on our global society."

Syracuse's GSR Success By the Numbers: