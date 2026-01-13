Syracuse returns home in search of a third straight conference win

After sweeping a two-game conference road trip, Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome to take on Florida State. The Seminoles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) are headed in the opposite direction from the Orange (11-5, 2-1), having lost their last three games.

After solid efforts in losses against North Carolina and Duke, FSU was routed at home on Saturday by North Carolina State, 113-69. The Wolfpack scored the first 11 points of the game and led by 24 points after 12 minutes of play in the game.

As expected in a game with that final score, Florida State struggled on both ends of the floor, shooting under 40 percent from the field and 21.7 percent from 3-point range while allowing N.C. State to shoot around 55 percent overall and from beyond the arc.

FSU has had a rough time on defense the last six weeks

The defensive struggles have been more in line with the Seminoles’ season as a whole, as they have been roughed up by power conference and mid-major offenses since Thanksgiving. In eight games against that caliber of opponents since Thanksgiving, their best effort was allowing North Carolina 113.5 points per 100 possessions with six games where they allowed over 124 points per 100 possessions.

Florida State’s most consistent problem during that span has been getting shredded inside the arc. Seminole opponents have shot 53.5 percent over the season on 2-point field goals, but those eight opponents are 166-for-286, good for a 58.0 percent mark. That mark would put them in the 30 teams in the country for the whole season.

FSU opponents have also been extremely successful pounding the offensive boards, grabbing 34.3 percent of all potential offensive rebounds, putting the Seminoles at 299th in the country in that statistic. Crashing the glass should be in the game plan for SU’s William Kyle III, Akir Souare, and Sadiq White Jr.

The Seminoles want to force the pace of play and shoot a lot of 3's

The Florida State offense is comparable to Syracuse’s without being outstanding in any statistical facets except 3-point rate and pace of play. The Seminoles are third in the nation in 3-point rate with 52.3 percent of their field goals coming from behind the arc, but they make only 31.7 percent of their attempts, a little behind the Orange. They also play at a top-20 pace, averaging over 73 possessions per game.

Almost everyone who sees the floor for FSU hoists it from deep with five players averaging over one 3-pointer per game. Top scorer Robert McCray V is the least proficient shooter of that quintet, but averages 13.7 points per game. The point guard also hands out 6.6 assists per game, but is susceptible to turning the ball over.

Stretch four Chauncey Wiggins and wings Lajae Jones, Kobe MaGee, and Martin Somerville all average between 9.0 and 12.3 points per game and have all connected on between 28 and 37 3-pointers on the campaign. MaGee has made a team-leading 37 triples at a 34.6 percent rate and Somerville 36 treys at a 37.5 percent clip.

The key for the Orange is maintaining defensive effort and focus while playing a game at a speed they prefer. The Seminoles will create opportunities for a Syracuse team that has allowed opponents back into each of their least two games before righting the ship and holding on for wins to have lapses on both ends of the floor.

SU will need to stay on task, including defending the 3-point line to the level they have in ACC play, where they have allowed their three opponents to shoot just 13-of-60 (21.7 percent). That is especially important against an FSU team that likes to play a freer style of game and take a lot of 3-pointers.

Syracuse 84, Florida State 68.

