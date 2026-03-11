Takeaways from Syracuse's 86-69 season-ending loss to SMU in the ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - With his predecessor and mentor Jim Boeheim watching from the baseline while on hand for his ACC Network broadcast duties, the three-year Autry tenure all but came to a close Tuesday night in front of a relatively quiet announced Spectrum Center crowd of 6,593. The 86-69 loss to the Mustangs, showcased a 'Cuse team clearly outmatched in another second half of a game (16 point margin) finishing about as flat as a team could to end a dismal, losing season.

The defeat was not only the sixth straight, something that had not occurred in any Syracuse basketball season since it happened twice in1968-69, but it also marks back-to-back losing seasons, and the defeat was the 10th this campaign by double figures.

Afterwards, when the enevitable question was asked about his future, Autry said simply, "we'll have all of our meeetings tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Leaving the locker room, inquiring if the team was flying home Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, SU athletic communications said no decision had been made.

Rinse, wash, repeat. We have seen this type of performance far too many times this season

The Orange hung tough for a half trailing only 39-38 at intermission, despite mixed results shooting from long range (33%), and were unable to stop the Mustangs from scoring around the basket (38 points in the paint), and controlling the glass (outrebounded 44-31).

"As the game wore on, they started making some shots and that was the difference," Autry said about the tough fonal 20 minuites. "Tyler (Betsey) and Nate (Kingz) kept us afloat (hitting shots), but we need more ouside shooting whne you play a team that scores as well as SMU."

Kingz was admerable throughout with a co-game-high 25 points (along with Orange killer Boopie Miller of the Mustangs) but did not get enough looks in the second half, and Betsey finished with 15 points. All five SMU starters finished in double figures (big man Jaden Toombs had a 16/11 double-double), and three subs failed to score.

Too soon to speculate on the next step for many Syracuse players

The common refrain in the solemn Orange locker room when different 'Cuse players were asked about next season, was it was simply too soon to have concrete plans.

The only SU player to receive All-ACC recognition and the team's leading season scorer, sophomore forward Donnie Freeman, hs only put a tiny amount of thought into what's next for his playing career,

"I've brainstormed some ideas," Freeman admitted, "But right now I am taking time to decompress and get my thoughts aligned to see what's in store for me."

There is certainly no guarantee that Freeman returns next season, with a lot riding on how the immanent change in program leadership shakes out.

A salute to a loyal Syracuse alum who gave the head coaching job his best shot

We always admired Red Autry the player, covering the entirety of his 'Cuse career between 1991-94. We smiled two seasons ago outside the Dome sharing the story of his final SU game, a near-record 31-point, second-half and OT performance against Missouri in the 1994 NCAA Sweet 16 game at the old Los Angeles Sports Arena.

Immediately after giving his all on the court in a stinging defeat, Autry went right to a good old fashioned public phone booth in the bowels of the arena to make a call back home to his parents watching the game in The Bronx, tears streaking down his face as he held the phone close.

As all of Orange Nation has bisected over and over since seemingly the Player's Era Festival games this past Thanksgiving week, Autry was not able to help lead the program during a lighting fast three-year period of change in college hoops.

From NIL and collectives, to roster management and analytics, and now to paying players money set aside from recent legislation, it is almost as if coaching the X's and O's has become secondary.

Autry made the effort to evolve each of his three seasons, admitting he did not get the results he wanted, and recognizing the program was slightly caught off-guard his first year by just how fast the (financial) changes were happening in the sport.

"I think the one thing that I learned is (how much) the landscape of college athletics has changed," Autry said Tuesday night. "To be where we want our (legacy) standard, the investment has to be there top to bottom. There is no way around it."

