Syracuse to Host Indiana in ACC Big-10 Challenge

The ACC released the matchups for the ACC/Big-10 Challenge for the 2021-22 basketball season. Syracuse's matchup will be against Indiana in the Dome on November 30th.

Indiana finished 12-15 last season and went through a coaching change in the offseason. Former NBA head coach Mike Woodson has taken over the program. Indiana was led last season by Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 6-9 rising junior averaged 19 points and nine rebounds per game while shooting 51.7% from the floor.

The most famous meeting between the two schools was the 1987 National Championship game, which Indiana won 74-73 on a baseline jumper by Keith Smart. Syracuse, however, has won all five matchups since. Five of the six meetings were neutral court contests. The one non-neutral court game was in the Dome in 2013, which happens to be the most recent meeting. Syracuse won that game 69-52 behind 21 points from Trevor Cooney.

Here is a list of all of the matchups:

Monday, November 29

Iowa at Virginia

Notre Dame at Illinois

Tuesday, November 30

Clemson at Rutgers

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Minnesota at Pitt

Indiana at Syracuse

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Wednesday, December 1

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Michigan State

Miami at Penn State

Michigan at North Carolina

Nebraska at NC State

Virginia Tech at Maryland