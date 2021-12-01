Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Joe Girard's Free Throws Lift Syracuse to Double Overtime Win Over Indiana

    The Orange picked up its best win of the season on Tuesday.
    Author:

    Joe Girard hit two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime to give Syracuse a 112-110 win over Indiana in the ACC/BIG-10 Challenge. With the win, Syracuse improves to 4-3 on the season while Indiana suffered its first loss and dropped to 6-1. Next up for the Orange is the ACC opener at Florida State on Saturday. That game tips at 4:00 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. 

    Syracuse played one of its better halves of basketball in the first half of this one, especially on the defensive end. The vaunted zone morphed into more of a 1-3-1 rather than a traditional 2-3, and that seemed to give Indiana a lot of difficulty getting into its offense. That, combined with 58% shooting from the floor, allowed Syracuse to lead by as many as 18 and take a 16 point advantage into the locker room. 

    Indiana came out looking like a different team after halftime, and went on a 17-5 run in the first seven minutes to get the Hoosiers back into the game. In fact, Indiana would continue its hot shooting and take 63-60 lead midway through the half. Syracuse would respond with an 11-4 run to take the lead back. The Orange controlled things for the rest of the half until the final 30 seconds. Syracuse led by six with 26 seconds left, but a Jimmy Boeheim missed free throw on the front end of the one and one gave Indiana an opening. After a made three and two Swider free throws, Syracuse elected to foul rather than allow a potential game tying three. 

    Khristian Lander made the first one and purposely missed the second. Indiana superstar Trayce Jackson-Davis got the rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws to send the game into overtime. 

    Read More

    The game was back and forth in both overtimes. With Jesse Edwards fouling out in regulation, Frank Anselem made some critical plays in the second overtime including four straight made free throws. 

    All five Syracuse starters scored in double figures with three players eclipsing 20 points. Buddy Boeheim scored 27, Jimmy Boeheim had 26 and Joe Girard contributed 22. Jesse Edwards had 17 points, five rebounds, five steals and three blocks. Jackson-Davis had 31 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to lead Indiana. Miller Kopp added 28. 

    Buddy Indiana
    Basketball

    Joe Girard's Free Throws Lift Syracuse to Double Overtime Win Over Indiana

    19 minutes ago
    Tucker 7
    Football

    Sean Tucker, Cody Roscoe, Mikel Jones Named to All-ACC First Team

    12 hours ago
    Madden 2
    Recruiting

    Three 2022 Prospects Schedule Syracuse Official Visits

    16 hours ago
    Boeheim Auburn
    Basketball

    Syracuse vs Indiana Preview

    17 hours ago
    Jones
    Football

    Mikel Jones Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

    22 hours ago
    How to Watch Indiana
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs Indiana

    Nov 29, 2021
    Babers Senior
    Football

    John Wildhack Announces Dino Babers Will Return to Syracuse Football in 2022

    Nov 29, 2021
    Donovan Brown
    Recruiting

    Monday Musings: Recruiting Impact of Coaching Departures & Recent Basketball Visitor

    Nov 29, 2021
    Member Exclusive