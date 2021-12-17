Syracuse Men's Basketball's Games vs Lehigh, Cornell Postponed Due to COVID Protocols

Syracuse men's basketball will not play its next two games as scheduled as Saturday's matchup with Lehigh and Tuesday's tilt with Cornell have been postponed due to COVID protocol, Syracuse Athletics announced on Friday. Syracuse women's basketball's game against UMBC will still be played (11:00 a.m. in the Carrier Dome).

More from a Syracuse Athletics press release:

Syracuse University’s Department of Athletics today announced the next two men’s basketball games are postponed due to COVID protocols. These include tomorrow’s (Saturday, Dec. 18) game against Lehigh and the Cornell game on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Athletics is currently re-evaluating the schedule to determine if these games can be made up this season; more information will be shared later.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for intercollegiate athletics all over the country,” says John Wildhack, director of athletics. “Our top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our student-athletes, athletics staff, fans and the campus and Central New York communities. While it is disappointing to have to postpone any athletic event, this is the right decision given the increasingly difficult public health landscape.”

The women’s basketball game scheduled for 11 a.m. tomorrow against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County will continue as planned. Orange fans are encouraged to attend to cheer on the team, which is looking to extend its winning streak to six. To purchase tickets, call 1-888-DOME-TIX, visit https://cuse.com/ticketing/ or stop by the box office tomorrow morning before tip-off.

The stadium will continue to operate in accordance with the existing guidance and protocols prescribed by New York State and the Onondaga County Department of Health. All public health regulations and protocols will continue to be strictly enforced at the stadium.