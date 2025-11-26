Syracuse offense struggles as they lose their second straight in Vegas, this time to Kansas
Syracuse dropped their second game in as many days in the Players Era Men’s Championship, this time a 71-60 contest to Kansas. The Orange (4-2) got to within a deuce with just over six minutes remaining, but the Jayhawks (5-2) put them away with 11 straight points.
Without starting forward Donnie Freeman for the second straight game, SU simply could not play consistently well on offense, making consecutive shots from the field just three times. Syracuse finished 20-of-63 overall (31.7 percent) from the floor, including a meager 7-of-30 (23.3 percent) from 3-point range.
While the Orange again played solid defense, holding Kansas to 44.4 percent shooting and forcing 15 turnovers, they also got roughed up on the boards.
Kansas hammered the Orange in rebounding, particular in the first half
The Jayhawks simply owned the glass in the first half, outrebounding SU by a 26-11 margin en route to a 49-29 domination overall. Two KU players had double-doubles while two others needed two and three more rebounds, respectively, to achieve that feat.
Kansas took control with six straight points before the midpoint of the opening half to grab a 16-8 lead. Sadiq White Jr. answered with four points for Syracuse, but the Jayhawks pushed right back by outscoring them by a 14-5 margin over a six-minute span to take their biggest lead at 30-17 with five minutes left in the first half.
Syracuse would not go away quietly, but never could get over the hump
The Orange drew back within eight at one point, but settled for a 34-25 halftime deficit. SU kept shaving down the margin, eventually getting within 42-37 on a Kiyan Anthony three-point play just over five minutes into the second half.
This surge was met with a 10-4 Kansas run, which reinstated their double figure lead at 52-41 just before the middle of the second half. Syracuse then held KU without a point for over five minutes, allowing them to string together nine straight points to get within 52-50.
The Jayhawks turned up their defense, holding the Orange scoreless over their next five possessions. At the same time, they scored three times in the paint and added 5-of-6 foul shots for a 63-50 lead with just over three minutes to play.
SU gave one last push, but it only got them within seven points with 1:16 to play. Kansas iced the game with four straight foul shots to reinstate their double figure lead.
Five players scored at least nine points for SU, led by Tyler Betsey, who knocked down three of his four triples in the second half as he led the squad with a dozen points. J.J. Starling had ten points while Nate Kingz, William Kyle III, and Sadiq White Jr. each chipped in nine. Kyle also grabbed nine boards in the game.
Kansas’ Tre White led all scorers in the game with 15 points while also grabbing ten rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. struggled with his touch, shooting 3-of-15, but still scored 14 points. Flory Bidunga nearly had a double-double in the first half, finishing with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Bryson Tiller also reached double figures with 11 points.
