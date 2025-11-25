Syracuse rallies to force overtime, but falls just short against #3 Houston
Without starting forward Donnie Freeman, Syracuse put forth a very game effort, but simply could not get over the finish line against Houston. The Orange (4-1) rallied from 11 points down to force overtime, but just did not have enough offense in the extra session, falling to the Cougars (6-0), 78-74.
Houston took a five-point lead midway through the overtime period, which gave them enough wiggle room to hold on. SU pulled within two points twice, but the Cougars made four straight from the foul line in the final minute to pull out the win.
The big problem for the Orange came at a traditional place - the foul line
Free throw shooting was a big issue for Syracuse, as they made just 12-of-29 from the foul line. Houston, on the other hand, made 19-of-27 at the line.
The Orange made a significant rally just to force overtime after Nate Kingz completed a three-point-play to draw SU within 56-54 with 9:19 to play. Those were the last points for SU for over five-and-a-half minutes, allowing Houston to construct a 65-54 lead. Syracuse came charging back in the final three minutes of regulation, ripping off 11 unanswered points to force the extra session.
That was not the only strong part of the game for the Orange, as they has a 12-2 run just over five minutes after the tip to take a 20-12 lead just over nine minutes into the action. Tyler Betsey, who led SU with four 3-pointers and 16 points, had seven points in the run.
The Orange responded to every challenge from Houston
The Cougars responded to the challenge, though, making eight foul shots to power a 13-3 run to take the lead back. Syracuse responded with a five-point possession in the form of a Kingz trey and two free throws from William Kyle III, but Houston quickly went back on top and took a 37-34 lead at half.
The Orange went in front again early in the second half, using an early 7-1 run for a 43-41 lead less than four minutes after the break. The lead was short-lived, though, as the Cougars pushed out to a 54-47 advantage four minutes later.
Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp were almost unstoppable for Houston, piling up 26 points apiece. Kingston Flemings had nine points and Chris Cenac Jr. had eight points and a dozen rebounds.
Betsey led six SU players in double figures. Kyle had 12 points and ten rebounds for a double-double to go with three steals. Naithan George and J.J. Starling each had 11 points while Kingz and Kiyan Anthony each added ten.
More impressive than the balanced offense was the defensive effort put forth by Syracuse. They held the Cougars to just 36.4 percent shooting from the field, including a mere 33.3 percent inside the arc. That tough interior defense helped propel a 38-24 Orange advantage in points in the paint.
