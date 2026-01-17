Syracuse loses multiple leads and winning streak in overtime loss at Boston College

Syracuse’s three-game win streak crashed down to earth when they could not hold on despite leading for 33:34 of the game, dropping an 81-73 overtime contest at Boston College. The Eagles (8-10, 1-4 ACC) led for less than six minutes of the game, but that included all but the first 38 seconds of overtime, as they scored first in the extra session and never allowed the Orange (12-6, 3-2 ACC) to get even.

SU hurt themselves throughout the contest by committing 18 turnovers, 17 coming in regulation and 11 going into the books as Boston College steals. BC turned all those mistakes into 22 points, enjoying a 14-point advantage in that statistical category.

The Eagles also owned a 20-2 advantage in points off the bench as Syracuse mustered just two free throws from their reserves in the game, one in each half.

First, SU lost a first half lead

After a tight start, a run of eight straight points gave the Orange some early breathing room at 15-6. After reaching that nine-point margin a second time, the SU offense went into a slump and BC was able to erase the margin by stringing together an 11-1 run that gave them a 19-18 lead with under seven minutes left in the opening half.

The Eagles took a second one-point edge with under four minutes before halftime, but Syracuse rattled off a second 8-0 run to grab a 31-24 lead. Boston College cut into the margin with four quick points, but Donnie Freeman drove through the defense from halfcourt for a lay-up and a 33-28 halftime advantage.

While the Orange remained in front, neither team could securely grab control of the game at the start of the second half until the Eagles hung a 9-0 run to take a 47-44 lead just after the under-12 media timeout. Nate Kingz responded by sandwiching a Kiyan Anthony foul shot between a pair of 3-pointers for seven quick points and a 51-47 Orange lead.

Then, Syracuse lost a second half lead

Boston College answered that with six of the game’s next eight points to knot the scoreboard. After a second tie score, Kingz put together a three-point-play and Freeman followed it by making a pair of foul shots and a left-handed drive for a 62-55 lead with under three minutes remaining.

BC answered with a jumper and a deep 3-pointer from Donald Hand Jr. on their next two possessions to bring them within a deuce. Kingz answered by driving the left side of the key, then following a shot-fake with a lay-up to extend the SU lead to 64-60.

After a Fred Payne foul shot brought the Eagles within three, Syracuse withstood a challenge that gave Boston College possession and a missed 3-point shot. The Orange bled out much the shot clock before BC fouled Freeman, who missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity and the ball was tipped out of bounds by SU in the rebounding action with 17.2 seconds to the clock.

Hand got a good look at the rim and swished a 3-pointer with 7.3 seconds remaining to tie the game. After a Syracuse turnover, Boston College got a heave that was not close, sending the game to overtime at 64 a side.

Boston College left no doubt in the extra five minutes

The Eagles attacked the rim in the extra session, opening the five bonus minutes with a transition dunk. That triggered an 8-2 start to overtime as they added two more lay-ups and an emphatic alley-oop to grab a 72-66 lead with just over two minutes on the clock.

Kingz notched a three-point-play to halve the margin, but Chase Forte responded with two foul shots to extend the BC lead to five. Kingz matched the foul shots to get the Orange within 74-71, but Payne drained two of his own to make the lead five once more.

Freeman tried to kick the ball out from the post, but it turned into an easy Boston College steal and SU was forced to start fouling with 44.9 seconds remaining. Payne made 5-of-6 free throws from there, icing the game for the Eagles.

Kingz led all scorers in the game with 27 points for Syracuse, including draining 5-of-6 3-pointers. Freeman posted a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds, but also committed seven turnovers. J.J. Starling added a dozen points.

Payne led the way for Boston College with 26 points, including knocking down four 3-pointers. Forte (13 points), Hand (12), and Jayden Hastings (ten) all reached double figures in scoring with Hastings also hauling in 13 rebounds.

