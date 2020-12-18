Recap: Syracuse Falls to North Carolina for First Loss of Season

Exactly a week since their last game, the Orange came out flat footed on the road at Chapel Hill

Syracuse struggled from the opening tip-off, falling to the Tar Heels 92-68. Having not played since last Thursday, the Orange came out a little flat-footed tonight, struggling to defend the Tar Heels as well as score the basketball. Being held to just 9 points in the first quarter, the Orange trailed by 12 and were put in a hole that they just could not climb out of.

Their shooting struggles continued throughout the game, shooting just 29.3% from the field and going 9-36 from beyond the arc. Rather than being aggressive in the paint and looking to feed Kamila Cardoso down low, the Orange continued to shoot the 3-pointer but could not find much success.

Foul trouble impacted any hopes for the Orange to get back into the game in the second half. Kiara Lewis and Digna Strautmane had to be careful with four fouls late in the game and Kiara Fisher ended up fouling out in the fourth.