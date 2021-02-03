Syracuse vs Louisville Postponed

The ACC has announced that Syracuse's game against Louisville Wednesday night has been postponed. More from the ACC:

"The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that the Louisville at Syracuse men’s basketball game scheduled for tonight has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Further updates and schedule adjustments by the ACC will be announced at a later date."

This is the fourth covid related incident that has impacted Syracuse basketball. The first was a positive test for head coach Jim Boeheim prior to the season opener that resulted in the program going on pause for two weeks. They were able to get one day of practice in before facing Bryant to start the season.

Following that game, Buddy Boeheim had to quarantine following close contact with an individual who tested positive. He missed three games as a result.

The Syracuse program had to go on pause a second time after facing Buffalo earlier this season. The Bulls announced a positive test within their program within a couple of days after playing the Orange. Syracuse again was on pause for two weeks and had several games postponed. Now Syracuse has a game postponed due to a positive test within another program.

As a result of Syracuse not playing Louisville Wednesday night, their next game will be on Saturday at Clemson. Syracuse is currently 10-5 (4-4) on the season.