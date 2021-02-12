Syracuse vs #3 Louisville Postponed

Syracuse's game against the Cardinals has been postponed.

Syracuse women's basketball's game against the third ranked Louisville Cardinals has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Louisville program, according to a press release from Syracuse and the ACC.

More from the Syracuse release:

"The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Syracuse's Play4Kay breast cancer awareness game against #3 Louisville scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, (1 p.m., ESPN2) has been postponed.

"The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville women's basketball program. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com.

"The Orange are next scheduled to play at Notre Dame on Thursday, Feb. 18 (8 p.m., ACC Network)."

Syracuse and Louisville played earlier this season. The Cardinals were victorious at home 67-54. Syracuse had three games postponed and one cancelled earlier this season due to a positive coronavirus test within the Orange program.

Louisville's men's team has had a recent positive as well, which has led to three games postponed. They are next scheduled to play Syracuse on Wednesday, but it has not been announced whether that game will be played as scheduled.

Syracuse women's team is currently 11-5 (8-5) on the season. They are fresh off of a 67-52 loss at Florida State. Syracuse has remaining scheduled games against Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Boston College and NC State. A date for a rescheduled matchup against Louisville has not been announced.

