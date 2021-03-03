Syracuse Center Marek Dolezaj Discusses Senior Night, Future as an Orange, & More...

Tuesday afternoon Syracuse C Marek Dolezaj addressed the media following the Orange’s 72-70 victory over North Carolina. He was supposed to be accompanied by fellow Senior Bourama Sidibe, but a last-minute meeting kept him out. This season Dolezaj has played all 22 games, averaging 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 34.9 minutes of action per game.

Tomorrow the Orange face off against the Clemson Tigers in what is not only an important game for the Orange due to the bubble implications, but also because it is Senior Night. What has been a unique season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dolezaj as a Senior is eligible to return for another season if he wants to pursue it.

“I’m not thinking right now about it. I’m just thinking about the next game with Clemson and the next ACC tournament. After the season I will talk with my coaches and family and decide afterwards. I’m approaching tomorrow as my Senior Night and we will see what happens after that,” said Dolezaj.

Out of Bratislava, Slovakia, Dolezaj has established Syracuse as being his second home for the past four years. The thought of Dolezaj potentially playing his last game in the Carrier Dome tomorrow is difficult but the memories will be everlasting.

“I didn’t expect this time was going to come so fast. I remember Freshmen year when I came here to campus. It is going to be really weird, but I am just going to try and enjoy it and we will see what is going to happen next,” Dolezaj told the media.

Regardless of what Dolezaj decides to do in terms of returning next season he touched on several important moments during his four-year career as an Orange. Dolezaj remembered when he went to the Sweet 16 his Freshmen year, unfortunately falling to Duke 65-69. However, Dolezaj and the Orange would get their revenge the following season when they beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium back on January 14, 2019 by a score of 95-91.

There have been a lot of memorable moments in Dolezaj’s career. The 6’10 center touched on how what he will remember most thought is the people and place that made him the basketball player that he is today.

“I can’t really describe it. I think I grew so much here. Syracuse is going to be my second family always and I am always going to bleed Orange. I just want to thank the fans too and how they all welcomed me here and how much love they gave me,” said Dolzaj.