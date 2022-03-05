Syracuse Crumbles Late in Loss to Miami on Senior Day

Syracuse gave away a multiple possession lead in the final minute with turnovers and failing to get the ball up court against Miami's press, and the Orange lost its final game of the regular season 75-72 in the Dome on Saturday. Syracuse drops to 15-16 (9-11) on the season. Next up is Florida State in the ACC Tournament.

The Orange led 72-67 with one minute remaining, but turned it over three times allowing Miami to pull off the come from behind victory. Syracuse led the entire second half, until a Cole Swider turnover led to Charlie Moore getting fouled with Syracuse up just one.

Moore missed the front end of the one and one, but Jordan Miller got the offensive rebound and put it in for the winning score. Joe Girard missed a jumper in the lane on Syracuse's next possession, and Jimmy Boeheim's potential tying three clanged off the rim at the buzzer.

Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 30 points on 8-17 shooting including 5-9 from three. Miller led Miami with 25 points on 10-13 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds. Girard had 17 points for Syracuse but on just 4-14 shooting and two costly turnovers. Swider had six points and seven rebounds on 2-9 shooting. He turned it over four times.

Syracuse shot just 33% from the floor, including just 28% in the second half, while Miami made nearly 52% of its shots despite making just three of 18 attempts from beyond the arc. The Orange was 11-25 from distance.

