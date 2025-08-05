Former Syracuse coach Mike Hopkins to join NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans
Former Syracuse assistant coach Mike Hopkins will be joining the New Orleans Pelicans as an assistant coach and head of player development, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Hopkins heads to New Orleans after spending the 2024-25 season as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns.
Prior to his NBA stint, he was head coach of the Washington Huskies for seven seasons, where he compiled a 118-106 record.
Hopkins' college coaching career
He started strong with the Huskies, going 27-9 in his second season in Washington and making the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Hopkins was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year for his first two seasons there, but failed to replicate that success his remaining five seasons.
After going only two games above .500 in his final three seasons as the Huskies head coach, the school announced he would not be returning after 2024.
Hopkins' time at Syracuse as a player
But he's perhaps more widely known for his stint as a long-time Syracuse assistant coach where he also played college basketball.
Hopkins played at SU from 1989-1993, and finished with averages of 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. After playing sparingly his first two seasons at SU, he became the starting shooting guard in his junior season.
In his senior season, he averaged 9.2 points and 3.7 rebounds and was named the team's captain. Hopkins was known for his rugged, physical style of play.
Hopkins' time at Syracuse as a coach
Hopkins joined the Syracuse coaching staff after a short professional career, and was an assistant coach from 1995 through 2017.
He is widely credited with developing future NBA guards like Jason Hart and Jonny Flynn, and later NBA big men like Fab Melo and Rakeem Christmas.
In 2007, it was reported was selected as the successor to Jim Boeheim, with a formal timeline announced in 2015.
But the timeline never came to fruition, with Hopkins leaving to take the job. Boeheim ultimately ended up coaching Syracuse through the 2023 season.
More on the Pelicans
New Orleans is coming off a 21-61 season, but have gathered a young nucleus that can be developed further.
Former Duke star Zion Williamson, when healthy, can be a lead player. He is joined by Trey Murphy III, Jordan Poole, Yves Missi and Jose Alvarado. Their draft picks include Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma, and Derik Queen from Maryland.
Hopkins will be working for former NBA player and New Orleans head coach Willie Green.
