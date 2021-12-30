Syracuse Modifies Stadium Protocols Starting With Virginia Game
Syracuse fans can rejoice as beer is back in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse Athletics announced on Thursday that stadium protocols will be modified, starting with the Orange's game against Virginia on Saturday, that will allow for beer and win to be purchased. Previously, protocols removed alcoholic beverages from being sold or consumed in the Dome. Here are the specifics via a Syracuse Athletics release:
Syracuse University has announced modifications to the enhanced public health protocols that have been in effect at the Stadium since December 17. Beginning with the men's basketball game against Virginia on Saturday, January 1, at 6 p.m., food and beverage service will once again be offered.
Fans should expect the following measures when at the Stadium:
- Fans may purchase from a limited offering of food and beverages, including beer and wine. All food and drinks must be consumed while seated.
- All fans age 5 and up are required to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. Proof must be shown at the gate to secure entry to the stadium. (Newborns to age 4 do not require a vaccination or a test result to enter the facility.)
- The Courtside Lounge will remain closed.
- Club 44 will remain closed.
- Backcourt activities and concession areas remain closed.
- Pre-game courtside gathering will be prohibited.
- Tailgating in the parking lots prior to games will not be permitted.
These measures are intended to help mitigate the potential risk of spreading COVID while providing student-athletes and fans a safe and enjoyable environment. Syracuse Athletics, the Stadium staff, and the members of the men's and women's basketball teams remain grateful to all fans for their continued adherence to New York State's mask policy and other health and safety precautions.
The Stadium will continue to operate in accordance with the existing guidance and protocols prescribed by NYS and the Onondaga County Department of Health. Those existing local public health regulations will continue to be strictly enforced at the Stadium. These include:
- Masks are required for all patrons over the age of two (vaccinated and unvaccinated) when not actively eating or drinking, while indoors at the stadium and outdoors when in the presence of others for all events.
- Patrons displaying any COVID-19 symptoms have been in close contact with someone that may have been exposed, or have a temperature exceeding 100.4° F, are asked to stay home.
- For safety and security, the Stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy. Each fan is allowed one clear bag and one small clutch or purse. Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags to their vehicle prior to stadium entry. Please visit the stadium entry/clear bag page for additional information.
- Stadium staff will not accept or provide a holding area for prohibited items. Please visit the Stadium Guest Services page for more information on prohibited items.
- Fans should enter the stadium at the designated gate on their ticket. They should arrive early to avoid delays and allow additional time to go through the entry validation process.
- Hand sanitizer stations are available on the concourse levels.
- Dedicated sanitizing staff are assigned to monitor and treat frequently touched surfaces.