Syracuse Modifies Stadium Protocols Starting With Virginia Game

Syracuse fans can rejoice as beer is back in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse Athletics announced on Thursday that stadium protocols will be modified, starting with the Orange's game against Virginia on Saturday, that will allow for beer and win to be purchased. Previously, protocols removed alcoholic beverages from being sold or consumed in the Dome. Here are the specifics via a Syracuse Athletics release:

Syracuse University has announced modifications to the enhanced public health protocols that have been in effect at the Stadium since December 17. Beginning with the men's basketball game against Virginia on Saturday, January 1, at 6 p.m., food and beverage service will once again be offered.

Fans should expect the following measures when at the Stadium:

Fans may purchase from a limited offering of food and beverages, including beer and wine. All food and drinks must be consumed while seated.

All fans age 5 and up are required to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. Proof must be shown at the gate to secure entry to the stadium. (Newborns to age 4 do not require a vaccination or a test result to enter the facility.)

The Courtside Lounge will remain closed.

Club 44 will remain closed.

Backcourt activities and concession areas remain closed.

Pre-game courtside gathering will be prohibited.

Tailgating in the parking lots prior to games will not be permitted.

These measures are intended to help mitigate the potential risk of spreading COVID while providing student-athletes and fans a safe and enjoyable environment. Syracuse Athletics, the Stadium staff, and the members of the men's and women's basketball teams remain grateful to all fans for their continued adherence to New York State's mask policy and other health and safety precautions.



The Stadium will continue to operate in accordance with the existing guidance and protocols prescribed by NYS and the Onondaga County Department of Health. Those existing local public health regulations will continue to be strictly enforced at the Stadium. These include: