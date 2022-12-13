Syracuse Pulls Away From Monmouth in Second Half

Syracuse trailed Monmouth for most of the first half and for moments in the second, but pulled away in the second half to earn its fourth straight victory with an 86-71 triumph. With the win, the Orange improves to 7-4 (1-0) on the season while the Mountain Hawks drop to 1-10. Next up for Syracuse is a home game against Cornell on Saturday, December 17th.

Judah Mintz scored a career high 24 points, dished out five assists and snatched four steals in a strong effort Monday night. He was one of five Syracuse players in double figures, joining Joe Girard (16), Benny Williams (13), Jesse Edwards (12) and Maliq Brown (11). Edwards added 10 rebounds, three blocks and four steals to his strong night.

The Orange played well offensively for most of the night, shooting over 50% from the floor and three point range. Syracuse also won the rebounding battle 33-28.

Defensively, it was not Syracuse's best game. Monmouth came in shooting 28% from three point range and only had one player averaging double figures in scoring. The Mountain Hawks shot 39% from three in this game and had three players hit double digits. The defense did tighten up in the second half, however, holding Monmouth to 38% shooting (compared to 56% in the first half) and 25% from the outside (55% in the first half).

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF