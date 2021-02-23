Syracuse's NCAA Tournament Hopes are Not Dead Yet

The Orange still has a shot to get on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Monday night's loss at Duke was a blow to Syracuse's NCAA Tournament resume. There is no question about that. It was a golden opportunity for the Orange to pick up a quadrant one win, the thing that is most glaringly missing from the resume. The silver lining is that Syracuse still has a chance to add that, but now has no margin for error.

Syracuse needs quad one wins. It is as simple as that. The resume currently has none, and that is not enough to get them in. Most projections have Syracuse in the next four out, and losing at Duke will either keep them there or move them down a bit. Still, all hope is not lost.

Syracuse plays at Georgia Tech on Saturday in another quad one opportunity. If Syracuse picks up that win and is able to beat North Carolina at home on Monday, that would be two huge boosts to its NCAA Tournament chances. The Tar Heels currently sit 33rd in NET rankings. If they move up at least three spots, which will happen if they win their next two games including beating Florida State, that becomes another quad one win.

For those unfamiliar, a quad one win is a home win over a team with a NET ranking in the top 30 or a road win over a team with a NET ranking in the top 75. Georgia Tech sits 49th and does not figure to drop below 75th.

Should Syracuse add two quadrant one wins in those two games, there actually is an opportunity for a third without even playing another. Virginia Tech, who Syracuse beat at home by 18 in January, is currently 36th in NET. They have three home games against Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Louisville as well as a road game at NC State to end their season. Wins in all four of those games likely pushes their NET above 30, giving Syracuse another quad one win.

Three quad one wins with a NET in the top 50 and a 15-7 (9-6) record would be a compelling resume. Syracuse's NET ranking dropped from 47 to 54 after losing to Duke. That would jump back into the 50 with wins in the next two games.

If Syracuse can follow that up with a win in the ACC Tournament, even if they fall against one of the top tier teams in the league in the following game, Syracuse would still have a legitimate case. And there is also going to be a makeup game next week. We do not know who that will be yet, but Clemson seems to be the favorite. If it is, that would not be a quadrant one win as Clemson is currently 39th in NET, but it would be a quality quad two win to further bolster the resume.

A resume that includes a record of 17-8 (11-7), a NET in the top 50 with three quad one wins is compelling.

Now some of that also depends on what other bubble teams do. The better they perform, the harder it is for Syracuse to make the field. All Syracuse can worry about, however, is winning games.