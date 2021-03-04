FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Syracuse's NCAA Resume Compared to Other Bubble Teams

How strong is Syracuse's resume in comparison to other bubble teams?
Author:
Publish date:
TEAMRECORDNETHOMEROADNEUTRALQUAD 1QUAD 2QUAD 3QUAD 4

Syracuse

15-8

51

13-1

2-7

0-0

1-6

4-1

7-1

3-0

Xavier

13-6

53

11-2

2-4

0-0

2-2

4-4

5-0

2-0

Boise State

17-7

44

10-1

4-6

3-0

2-4

2-2

4-0

9-1

Colorado State

16-4

40

9-1

4-3

3-0

2-3

1-1

3-0

10-0

Wichita State

12-4

62

7-2

5-2

0-0

2-3

2-1

6-0

2-0

Drake

22-3

41

12-1

9-2

1-0

1-1

4-0

6-2

11-0

Seton Hall

13-11

56

7-4

6-6

0-1

3-6

3-4

6-1

1-0

Western Kentucky

17-5

76

10-1

5-3

2-1

1-3

3-1

4-1

9-0

Toledo

19-7

63

11-1

7-5

1-1

0-2

4-1

4-3

11-1

Michigan State

14-10

72

11-3

3-7

0-0

4-9

4-1

2-0

4-0

Saint Louis

13-5

43

12-1

1-4

0-0

1-2

2-1

4-2

6-0

SMU

11-4

54

6-2

5-2

0-0

0-3

4-0

5-1

0-2

Utah State

15-7

47

8-2

4-3

3-2

2-4

1-1

5-2

7-0

Stanford

14-12

70

2-4

6-6

6-2

4-6

1-5

6-1

3-0

Memphis

15-6

55

10-1

4-2

1-3

0-2

4-3

6-1

5-0

Richmond

12-7

61

5-4

5-3

2-0

3-3

2-1

6-1

1-2

Louisiana Tech

19-6

74

14-1

5-5

0-0

1-2

1-1

4-3

13-0

Marshall

13-6

77

7-3

6-3

0-0

2-1

1-3

3-2

7-0

Ole Miss

14-10

57

9-4

5-6

0-0

3-4

5-4

1-2

5-0

Duke

11-10

58

8-5

3-5

0-0

1-4

5-4

2-2

3-0

The data above shows Syracuse's NCAA Tournament resume in compared to other bubble teams. In order to populate the other bubble teams, AllSyracuse.com utilized BracketMatrix.com. The last eight teams in (six 12 seeds and two 11 seeds) were picked along with the first 12 teams out, plus Syracuse, to get to 20 total teams. 

Syracuse's resume actually holds up pretty well. There is clearly a lack of quadrant one wins and the road record is not great. However, when you look at the other teams involved, most have zero, one or two quadrant one wins. Syracuse with just one is right in that realm. Schools such as Stanford, Ole Miss and Seton Hall with three or four quad one wins also have three, four or five quad two losses. Syracuse is 3-1 against quad two. 

Schools with really impressive records, such as Drake and Western Kentucky, have other glaring weaknesses. Each only has one quadrant one win. Drake has two quad three losses and WKU has one. Syracuse has none. Drake has 11 wins over quad four teams while WKU has 9. That has helped inflate their records. 

Syracuse would still be advised to win at least one game in the ACC Tournament. They may not need two to make the NCAA Tournament depending on how things play out with everyone else. Syracuse's resume stacks up better than most assume, but the Orange will want to do everything they can to bolster its case. 

