Syracuse Tops Niagara 71-58 in Final Exhibition: Top Takeaways Ahead of Season Opener

Syracuse defeated Niagara 71-58 in its final exhibition game, giving Gerry McNamara and his staff one last chance to evaluate the Orange in-game before the regular-season opener Nov. 2 against New Haven.

Throughout exhibition play, Syracuse showed flashes of the talent that could help the program return to the NCAA Tournament. However, questions remain about the new-look Orange as the games begin to count.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Syracuse's exhibition win over Niagara.

Luke Wilson

The App State transfer will play a big part in Syracuse pushing back the NCAA Tournament.

Wilson was second on the team in scoring with 12 points and added five rebounds in 27 minutes. At the foul line, Wilson went 4-for-5, showing he can make them.

However, his impact was on the defensive end, where he grabbed two steals and two blocks, which could help a Syracuse team whose defense is a big question mark going into the season.

As one of two centers on the roster, Wilson will get plenty of time to show how he can help Syracuse win games and dominate the interior on both sides of the ball.

Gavin Doty

The junior Sienna transfer remains Syracuse's most impactful player. Leading the Orange with 14 points and 13 rebounds, going 4-for-9 from the field, 2-for-6 from 3, and 4-for-4 from the foul line.

This season, Doty will continue to be relied on as Syracuse's No. 1 guy, not only to have his best game but to create opportunities for others.

McNamara has fully supported Doty as the guy, and Orange fans want to see whether having Doty lead the charge will bring Syracuse back to its old heights.

With the regular season approaching, Doty's exhibition play has shown why he could be one of the most important pieces of McNamara's first Syracuse team.

If Doty can consistently produce at this level, he could play a major role in Syracuse's attempt to return to the NCAA Tournament.

Kiyan Anthony Struggles

The sophomore guard hasn’t shown his best play in exhibition so far.

Anthony against Niagara didn't accumulate offensive stats and shot 0-for-4 from the field and 0-for-2 from 3 and was not able to do much else on the offensive side of the ball.

Expectations have followed Anthony since he arrived at Syracuse. The former ESPN top-35 recruit entered college as one of the most recognizable players in his class, and he carried a familiar last name as the son of Syracuse legend Carmelo Anthony.

But exhibition games don't define a season.

For Anthony, the next step is finding ways to contribute even when his shot isn't falling and getting comfortable in McNamara's offense.

The talent and expectations are there. Now, Anthony will have an entire regular season to show what kind of impact he can make for the Orange.

Final Thoughts & What's Next

Syracuse's final exhibition game gave McNamara and his staff one last chance to see which lineups work and how players perform against others.

Encouraging signs emerged, with players like Doty emerging as potential difference-makers, but McNamara and his staff still have questions to answer as the games begin to count.

Exhibition play was about experimenting and learning what this new-look roster can do. Now, Syracuse has to turn those lessons into consistent performances when the results matter.

Syracuse opens the regular season Nov. 2, hosting the New Haven Chargers at 7:00 pm EST and officially starting the Gerry McNamara era.

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