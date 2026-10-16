Gerry McNamara Delivers Unfiltered Blueprint to Revive Syracuse Basketball

When Gerry McNamara was an 18-year-old freshman point guard helping guide Syracuse to its first national title in 2003, spending time away from the court meant a simple walk around the local mall.

"This mall, I thought it was big back then — it's even bigger now," McNamara said Thursday night inside Destiny USA. "Us having fun back in the day was going to the movies here, coming into Foot Locker to see what new shoes we'd wear in game. But being back has been great. It's been everything I expected."

More than two decades after cutting down the nets in New Orleans, McNamara returned to that very footprint — this time holding court as the head coach of Syracuse Men's Basketball. At a public meet-and-greet hosted by Apex Entertainment, McNamara spent an hour signing jerseys and basketballs, posing for pictures and offering an unfiltered assessment of what modern-program building requires.

The event coincided with Apex Entertainment announcing local Name, Image and Likeness partnerships with Syracuse sophomore forward Sadiq White Jr. and women's basketball guard Olivia Schmitt. For McNamara, cultivating community business relationships is critical not only for recruitment, but for holistic player development off the hardwood.

"These events are huge for Sadiq and the entire team," McNamara said. "They build everything for a team, chemistry and off the court."

A Syracuse fan holds up a Gerry McNamara No. 3 jersey autographed with "'03 Nat'l Champs!" during the community meet-and-greet at Apex Entertainment inside Destiny USA on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Owen Parker / The Juice on SI

When asked about White's ceiling and his role ahead of his sophomore campaign, McNamara's evaluation was blunt.

"Just watch his tape, you can see his ability," McNamara said. "He can be an all-world player, and I'm looking forward to seeing him take on a bigger role. This is great for him to build his brand off the court."

Navigating that off-court evolution requires wearing more than just a coaching whistle. Addressing an open question from the floor regarding modern roster construction, McNamara broke down the administrative balance that defines collegiate sports in 2026.

While many head coaches across the country have handed over roster management to athletic departments and administrators, McNamara continues to keep his fingerprints on Syracuse's commercial ventures, collaborating closely with general manager Greg Fahey to stay competitive in Central New York.

An Apex Entertainment and Syracuse Athletics partnership graphic displayed on the projection screen during Thursday night's event at Destiny USA. | Owen Parker / The Juice on SI

"GM, therapist... you name it, I've got multiple hats," McNamara said. "Greg thinks a lot differently than I do from a business standpoint... but I still do get involved with the NIL piece. I think a lot of programs are just turning it over to the GM, I don't."

That business reality extends directly to the players he mentors. Speaking candidly to the room, which included young hoopers from the local Bryant & Stratton program, McNamara drew on his own journey through NBA pre-draft workouts and international competition. While giving advice, the Syracuse head coach also offered a realistic warning about turning pro.

He emphasized that college is often the final chapter where relationships outweigh bottom-line production, urging athletes to fall in love with daily craft rather than letting the pre-draft grind break their focus.

"Once you go the professional route, it is a business and it's cutthroat," McNamara cautioned. "This is probably the last time in your basketball career that anyone really cares... [in the pros] it's only business. The best advice I was given when I went through the NBA draft process was: 'Don't let the process defeat you.' You have to love the game. If you truly love it, you can stay on it."

Yet through all the discussions, McNamara made it clear that floor execution remains anchored in accountability. Pulling the room directly into Syracuse's film session from earlier that afternoon, he recalled a defensive breakdown in their exhibition game against UConn where defenders slipped underneath screens, resulting in two made 3-pointers. His takeaway was simple: when a coaching staff issues a directive, execution is the only currency that matters.

An autographed basketball displayed during Gerry McNamara's meet-and-greet at Apex Entertainment inside Destiny USA on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. | Owen Parker / The Juice on SI

That attention to detail feeds an urgent, overarching mandate in Central New York. Having witnessed Syracuse from every vantage point over the last two decades, McNamara recognized the community's hunger to return the Orange to national relevance and bring hardware back to the Dome.

"You have to beat the 99.9% by putting in the hard effort and being a team," McNamara said. "No one is bigger than the brand. It's not my motto that I live by, but it's a great message to make sure we don't put anyone ahead of the team. We win together."

For McNamara, reviving Syracuse basketball starts with winning the business off the court and demanding execution on it.

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