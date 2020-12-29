Syracuse vs North Carolina Postponed

Syracuse's rematch with North Carolina has been postponed, the women's basketball program announced on Monday. This is the second game to be affected by a positive COVID-19 test within the women's basketball program. Previously, the non-conference finale against Morgan State was cancelled.

More from a press release via Syracuse Athletics:

"The Syracuse University women's basketball game against North Carolina scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 31 (2 p.m., ACCNX) has been postponed. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution after the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test within the Syracuse program announced on Dec. 27. A make up date is to be determined.

"All basketball-related activities are paused and Syracuse athletics is working closely with Onondaga County Health Department, New York State Department of Public Health and the ACC Medical Advisory Group, to determine appropriate next steps. The team is adhering to all public health guidelines."

This is the first COVID-19 related incident for the women's basketball team stemming from a positive test within the Syracuse program. Earlier this season, Syracuse's game against Binghamton was canceled due to a positive test at Binghamton.

The men's program has had three such incidents, resulting in team activities being paused twice. The first occurred prior to the season opener, and Syracuse was forced to go without practicing for two weeks. They were still able to squeak out a win over Bryant. Prior to the next game, Syracuse had a positive test and contact tracing forced Buddy Boeheim to quarantine.

After a positive test within the Buffalo program, Syracuse's most recent opponent, the men's team is currently in quarantine and will not play against until January 6th against Florida State.