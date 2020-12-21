Syracuse vs Notre Dame Postponed, Team Activities Paused

Syracuse men's basketball's game against Notre Dame scheduled for Tuesday, December 22nd has been postponed and all team activities have been paused, according to a release from Syracuse Athletics. Details from the release:

"The Syracuse vs. Notre Dame men's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22, has been postponed after members of the Buffalo men's basketball team, Syracuse's most recent opponent, tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, at this time, all basketball-related activities are paused and contact tracing is underway. Syracuse athletics is working closely with Onondaga County Health Departments, New York State public health officials and the ACC Medical Advisory Group, to determine appropriate next steps. The team is adhering to all public health guidelines.

"'We are using an abundance of caution in this situation, as we have throughout the pandemic, "said Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack. 'The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff associated with the men's basketball program is of the utmost importance to us.'"

The news comes on the heels of Buffalo announcing on Monday that they had a Tier 1 (student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff) positive test on Sunday. Buffalo was without their head coach for Saturday's game against the Orange due to quarantining after he came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second time Syracuse paused all team activities this season already. They did so for two weeks prior to the season opener against Bryant after head coach Jim Boeheim tested positive. The Orange pulled out a win in the opener but looked sluggish for most of the game which was attributed to the lack of practice.

Syracuse is currently 6-1 (1-0) on the season. The next game after the postponed Notre Dame matchup is currently scheduled for Wednesday, December 30th at Wake Forest.