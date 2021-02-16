Syracuse at Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Postponed

Syracuse women's basketball's game at Notre Dame has been postponed, the Atlantic Coast Conference and Syracuse University announced on Monday. The postponement is due to a positive covid test within the Notre Dame program.

More from the ACC press release.

"The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Syracuse at Notre Dame women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, has been postponed.

"Notre Dame remains in COVID protocols, resulting in the postponement. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

"As a result of the postponement, the Louisville-Pitt women’s basketball game on Thursday has been moved to an 8 p.m. tipoff and will air on ACC Network."

Syracuse will next play on Sunday, February 21st at Virginia Tech. That game tips at noon eastern and will be broadcast on RSN.

Notre Dame played at Syracuse earlier this season, with the Irish jumping out to a big lead before a 26-4 fourth quarter advantage propelled the Orange to victory.

Syracuse women's team is currently 11-5 (8-5) on the season. They are fresh off of a 67-52 loss at Florida State. Syracuse has remaining scheduled games against Virginia Tech, Boston College and NC State. Its game against Louisville, originally scheduled for this past Sunday, was also postponed. Dates for rescheduled matchups against Louisville or Notre Dame have not been announced.

