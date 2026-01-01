Three takeaways from Syracuse's 64-61 home loss to Clemson

Syracuse spent most of the second half trying to dig out of a hole against Clemson, but only briefly got within a single possession before falling, 64-61. Here are three takeaways from the ACC opener:

Donnie Freeman’s return started slowly, but he took over for the Orange late in the game

After a slow start in his return from injury, Donnie Freeman scored all 18 of his points in the final dozen minutes to keep SU in the game. While he did not start, Freeman logged 27:34 on the court, playing about three-fourths of the game after he first entered the contest.

The sophomore forward went 0-for-5 from the field in the opening half, including leaving a couple of shots short, suggesting his legs were not where they would ideally be. Freeman then added a pair of turnovers shortly after entering in the second half, then things fell into place.

Freeman hit his next five shots from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers, and all six of his foul shots. His only miss came on the final Syracuse possession when he missed a triple that would have given the Orange the lead.

Barring any setbacks, Freeman looks ready to retake his starting role Tuesday when the Orange travel to Georgia Tech.

Clemson’s different version of big men won the battle against those of SU

While SU has a group of big men who offset their lack of height by being able to seemingly touch the roof of the JMA Wireless Dome, the Tigers’ bigs had a minor advantage in height and an even bigger edge in strength.

Time and again, the Clemson frontcourt players were able to wedge their way toward the basket against Syracuse defenders who could not anchor on defense. Power forward R.J. Godfrey led the way, shooting 7-of-8 in the restricted area to earn all 14 of his points.

Jake Wahlin shot 3-of-4 with all three makes coming inside the paint. Nick Davidson did all of his damage in the restricted area with a layup and a dunk while Dallas Thomas made his only shot inside. Only Carter Welling, who shot 2-of-7 in the key, struggled against the Orange.

Most of that success came as the Tigers took their time inside and bulled their way in close as that group combined to go 15-of-22 in the paint, collecting just shy of two-thirds of the team’s 2-point baskets in just over half their attempts inside the arc.

While Syracuse has been very good protecting the rim most of the season, this game may have exposed a lack of size and strength in their frontcourt. Sadiq White struggled to hold off Clemson’s big men and ended up only playing 11:10 overall and sat the final 15 minutes. Adrian Autry at times employed a lineup with Freeman and Tyler Betsey flanking Akir Souare to get size and bulk on the floor.

SU's free throw ills may be headed to the past

The Orange have had three of their four best games shooting foul shots on the season in their last four outings. While the team struggled from the line against Stonehill, they have shot over 70 percent in the other three games (Mercyhurst, Northeastern, Clemson). All told, they are 66-of-88 (75.0 percent) in those three games and their poor outing against Stonehill brings them down to 68.3 percent on the last four.

Leading the way on those last four games are Donnie Freeman (6-for-6 in his return), Naithan George (27-of-33), and Tyler Betsey (8-of-9).

