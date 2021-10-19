    • October 19, 2021
    Syracuse Picked to Finish Seventh in ACC Preseason Poll

    The Orange is coming off of a Sweet-16 season.
    Syracuse basketball has been picked to finish seventh in the ACC in the ACC’s preseason poll. Syracuse was the first school to not receive any first place votes as each of the top six teams did. Duke was overwhelmingly picked to win the league. Boston College was selected to end up in last place. Here is the complete poll with first place votes and total points in parenthesis:

    1. Duke (47) (1,132)
    2. Florida State (14) (1,034)
    3. North Carolina (5) (1,001)
    4. Virginia (9) (949)
    5. Virginia Tech (5) (857)
    6. Louisville (1) (791)
    7. Syracuse (781)
    8. Notre Dame (599)
    9. NC State (555)
    10. Georgia Tech (524)
    11. Clemson (430)
    12. Miami (428)
    13. Wake Forest (274)
    14. Pittsburgh (253)
    15. Boston College (112)

    The Orange finished eighth during the 2020-21 season with a conference record of 9-7 during the regular season. Syracuse parlayed that into one win in the ACC Tournament before earning an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse upset the sixth seeded San Diego State Aztecs and third seeded West Virginia Mountaineers before falling to Houston, the region’s two seed, in the Sweet 16. Syracuse had an 18-10 regular season record overall.

    The 2021-22 schedule for Syracuse features a plethora of intriguing matchups, especially in the non-conference. The Orange will participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis, which features several high major programs including the defending national champion Baylor Bears. Syracuse also faces Indiana, Villanova and Georgetown during the non-conference slate. The conference home schedule features Virginia, Florida State, Duke, Louisville and others.

    Syracuse Picked to Finish Seventh in ACC Preseason Poll

