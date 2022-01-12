Skip to main content

Syracuse Dominates Second Half vs Pitt to Snap Three Game Losing Streak

The Orange gets a much needed win over the Panthers.

Syracuse had a 10-2 run at the end of the first half and a 16-3 spurt to start the second half as the Orange knocked off Pittsburgh 77-61 in the Carrier Dome Tuesday night. With the win, Syracuse improves to 8-8 (2-3) on the season. The Panthers drop to 6-10 (1-4). Next up for Syracuse is a home game against Florida State on Saturday, January 15th. That game tips at 3:00 p.m. Eastern. 

