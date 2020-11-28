Coach Boeheim Says at Post Game Conference "Today's Game Should've Never Happened."

Coach Boeheim opened his statement by saying the main problem with today’s game against the Bryant Bulldogs was that he made an unbelievable mistake having players play the game without practicing.

“You cannot play basketball when you don’t practice”, said coach Boeheim.

The team was unable to practice for almost two weeks due to a positive Covid-19 test and Boeheim says that the was not ready to play.

He believed that his team had unbelievable character for coming back in the second half and winning the game. Despite Girard playing his worst game yet Coach Boeheim says that he does not expect Girard to play like that again.

“Joe had a nightmare game, which happens, but I stuck in there with him because he’s a veteran.”

Coach Boeheim also says that he knows that they have to get their centers to play better, defense was one of the main issues as to why the Bulldogs had a comfortable lead for the majority of the game.

After being asked about the last five minutes of the game and how they were able to pull through Marek Dolezaj says that despite the lack of defense in the first half they were able to use defense to get stops and fast breaks in the last ten minutes of the game and that’s how they were able to make a comeback and win the game. Buddy Boeheim says they just didn’t want to give up and despite how the game started it is a good sign that they were able to win, but it also shows them they have a lot to work on for the future.