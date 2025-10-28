Syracuse freshman not to be counted out for backcourt minutes
As we countdown to tipoff for the Syracuse basketball season beginning on Nov. 3, The Juice Online will be doing a player-by-player preview. Today, we look at Syracuse guard Luke Fennell.
Luke Fennell has made the long trip from Australia to Syracuse, joining the Orange after playing last season for South East Melbourne in the National Basketball League in Australia. Fennell saw very limited game action, getting only three minutes of play across a couple games.
While that lack of playing time seems bad on the surface, there is not a lot to take away from it. Fennell was a literal teenager playing on professional team with grown men and those adults were the lead players on the team, as almost all of the players in the team’s rotation were over 26 years of age. In comparison, Fennell turned 19 four months after the season wrapped.
Fennell played his way into a bigger role with the Australian national team
Fennell’s youth allowed him to play internationally on a team more at his level last season, finishing third on the Australian team in scoring while competing at the FIBA U19 tournament. Fennell averaged 10.6 points per outing over seven games, mostly by showing off his 3-point shooting skill. He tied for the squad lead in 3-pointers made during the tournament while also leading the team in 3-point percentage by a wide margin at 48.5 percent (16-of-33).
Fennell overcame a slow start in that tournament, earning more minutes on the floor as the games progressed. His shooting played a strong role, as he went 0-for-5 from long range in 11 minutes per game in the first two outings. After that, Fennell drained 16-of-28 3-point shots, helping his playing time jump to 22.4 minutes per contest. He even went off for four triples in round of 16 and quarterfinal games against the Dominican Republic and Germany, respectively, then hit five treys in a loss to Canada in the fifth-place game.
That 3-point shooting appears on the scouting report on Fennell, much of which focuses on the word “skill.” At 6’6” and 190 pounds, most of Fennell’s established play focused on him knowing how to play and get into situations where he can contribute on the floor as opposed to being a superior athlete. Fennell also has some ball handling and passing skills that were not called on while on his U19 team.
It will not be an easy change for Fennell, and that's just on the court
The freshman understands that the switch to playing at Syracuse in high-major basketball is a different ask from the transition to his Australian pro team. Fennell described the difference with that transition was to one of playing with “grown men” and that strength and physicality were significant changes from what he was accustomed to.
When asked about the adjustment that came with coming to the Orange, Fennell cited height and athleticism as major changes, noting that bounce passes have given way to lobs with his teammates.
That adjustment suggests Fennell is aware of his current situation and what it asks for as well as anyone else does. The Aussie is a skilled player who knows he will be at a disadvantage in situations of athleticism, but knows that he can use his understanding of the game to help him compete.
While Fennell has some big game experience in international tournaments, the change to Syracuse will be a stark one. In addition to the changes on the floor, the freshman is halfway around the world from his family, which is something else that will have an effect on him as the season wears on. While Fennell’s skills are enticing, it is likely best to have lowered expectation for immediate contributions while he adjusts and develops.
