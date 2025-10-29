Syracuse hoping freshman will become defensive stopper
As we countdown to tipoff for the Syracuse basketball season beginning on Nov. 3, The Juice Online will be doing a player-by-player preview. Today, we look at Syracuse forward Sadiq White Jr.
Sadiq White, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, finished his scholastic career at IMG Academy before committing to the Orange. White was ranked a top-35 recruit by all major scouting services and is the highest-rated recruit of his class, edging out Kiyan Anthony. Like Anthony, White played in both the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic and the Jordan Brand Classic this past spring.
White is a lanky 6’9” power forward with turbocharged athleticism, most notably his leaping ability. That ability to get off the ground, including multiple times in short order, allows White to be an excellent finisher at the rim while also having the capability to clear the glass and deter opponents on the interior.
White is prepared to make an impact on the defensive end of the floor
That last part is the most ready-out-of-the-box part of White’s game, as his defense is ahead of his offense. With the combination of his length and his athleticism, White is already capable of defending multiple positions from wings and power forwards. While his lack of bulk at a lean 195 pounds will likely prevent him from defending against more traditional big men, his wingspan combined with that leaping skill will enable him to work as a shot blocker, particularly as a helper from the weak side. That wingspan may also help him on opposing point guards by taking away passing lanes.
White also made it known during the Syracuse men’s basketball media that he wants to be a shutdown defender and be given the toughest assignment on the floor. That mentality should help White go far and will hopefully also lift up his teammates on that end of the floor, as well.
White is still a work in progress on the other end of the floor. His athleticism and motor make him a viable option in transition and when on the move in the half court, working as a cutter and roll man headed toward the rim. White’s mentality assists on his forays to the rim, as well, as he is not afraid to go hard into traffic and finish through contact.
Like almost all freshmen, White has areas where he can improve
His shooting needs to continue to improve, including at the line and through expanding his range consistently. The other soft skills of White’s game, including ball handling and passing, also need to continue to improve. Until they catch up, White will likely be a limited piece on offense as a cutter, screener, and keeping the ball moving.
Those offensive limitations, however, do not mean White will be a limited piece of the plan for Syracuse this season. With Adrian Autry’s desires for both improved defense and playing uptempo with the ball, White should slot into the roster as one of the first players off the bench who injects the team with energy on both ends of the floor.
While neither an expected starter nor a ball-dominant player on offense, White still should have a role well beyond just being an energy guy off the bench. His skillset and mindset suggest White can be a major contributor, although not explicitly in the scoring column.
