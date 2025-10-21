Syracuse basketball player profile: Tiefing Diawara
Tiefing Diawara is almost entirely a mystery man for the Orange, as the seven-footer committed to the program in late May. Diawara, a native of Mali who played at DME Academy in Deerfield, Wisconsin after spending several years playing for the European club team Club Orange 1 Bassano, had also drawn interest from a couple other major college programs in Baylor and Kansas State.
Diawara is a developmental player with prototypical center size, including a 7’3” wingspan, with a history of playing soccer, so his footwork should be more fluid than some other big men. He is, however, still a project for SU to develop as he matures.
The big man comes from a smaller, but still successful, academy
Diawara recovered from a torn ACL to play last season at DME Academy, a basketball training academy that is associated with St John’s Northwestern Academy. While not as widely known as some other academies in the United States, three players associated with the two academies have developed into NBA first round selections over the last five years: Brandin Podziemski, Keegan Murray, and Kris Murray.
Diawara also played for Team Herro U17 on the Nike EYBL circuit in 2024, posting solid stats of 4.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in 18 minutes per outing.
Where is the mystery man in his development?
A highlight clip available online shows Diawara utilizing his size to score inside, mostly dunking over smaller defenders or snatching offensive rebounds and converting them into buckets. He does have some basic low post moves, but his quick feet can also help him catch a defender flat-footed and leave him behind. The ability to develop a couple more advanced moves over time, including a jump hook and one counter move, will be a significant plus for Diawara’s future.
Diawara does show the ability and willingness to run in transition, which is a bonus for a player of his size. That ability to get into transition and possible better endurance may be where his history of playing soccer may translate to the hardwood as opposed to superior foot speed or advanced, delicate footwork.
Undoubtedly, the transition to a high-major college will be a very steep one for Diawara. Getting accustomed to consistently playing against players his size and strength will be a key for him down the line, as well.
At this time, however, Diawara seems like what is stereotypically expected from freshman big men – limited playing time and, when there are minutes on the floor, plenty of fouls while catching up to both the game and more experienced and skilled players. There is a lot to like about Diawara’s potential, but the biggest results from him are destined to come years down the line, not months.
