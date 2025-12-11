The Syracuse basketball schedule resumes with Saint Joseph's coming to the Dome

With the first of their two eight-day breaks in their non-conference schedule in the books, Syracuse returns to action Thursday night with the first of five remaining games before ACC play tips off. The Orange (5-3) claimed their biggest win of the young season the last time they were on the JMA Wireless Dome hardwood, pulling out a 62-60 victory in the final seconds over then-#13 Tennessee.

SU’s foe when they return to action in Saint Joseph’s, who brings a 6-3 record with them to the Dome. While they do have a winning record, the Hawks have struggled this season against teams who are better than them in ranking systems, getting routed in a trip to Virginia Tech and suffering a double-figure loss at UNLV.

The Hawks will be a fair test for the Orange, although a step down from recent foes

Saint Joseph’s has been a little bit better than the average Division I team on defense this season, but also a little worse than average on offense. Much of their struggles with the ball come from their difficulties from long range. The Hawks have made just 28.3 percent of their 3-point shots this season, behind the much-maligned SU perimeter mark of 29.0 percent.

Virginia Tech stifled Saint Joseph’s shooters, allowing them to make a mere 5-of-28 from long range. The Hawks do have a positive game to build on as they prepare for Syracuse, as they connected on 14-of-36 3’s (38.9 percent) in handling a weak Coppin State team Tuesday night.

That perimeter marksmanship is something Saint Joseph’s will need, as they are held back inside the arc by having one of the nation’s worst offensive block rates at 12.5 percent. William Kyle III and Ibrahim Souare will provide defense around the rim, as usual, and will likely look to make an impact that can trigger the Orange transition game.

Saint Joseph's has some talented guards surrounding a defensive-minded center

The Hawks will bring their own shotblocker with them in Justice Ajogbor when they visit SU, as their defensive block rate is almost as high as their offensive block rate. While not a consistent threat on the offensive end of the floor, Ajogbor averages 2.1 blocks in just over 18 minutes per outing and is coming off his two best games of the season, including a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double against Temple.

Three guards provide much of the Saint Joseph’s offensive attack, as Deuce Jones, Jaiden Glover, and Derek Simpson combine for just over 40 points per game. The trio provides offensive punch, but they are lacking in size, as the 6’5” Glover is the tallest of the trio.

Jones leads the Hawks in scoring and gets a lot of work done through aggressive play, leading the Hawks in points, as well as free throws both attempted and made. Glover, who spent his freshman year at St. John’s, is the top shooter on the team, pacing them with 23 3-pointers while shooting 37.7 percent from long range, while Simpson handles the ball a lot, handing out 4.0 assists per game.

That lack of size among the guards plays out over the rest of the roster for Saint Joseph’s, as only three of the nine players who get regular minutes are 6’8” or taller. As a result, the Hawks have had some difficulties on the defensive glass.

An earlier Saint Joesph's game should provide a guide for the Orange

The Virginia Tech game should be an instructive one, as they are of a similar caliber as SU and had their way inside against the Hawks, shooting just under 59 percent inside the arc, which is well above their season average. Saint Joseph’s also struggled to force Hokie turnovers in the game, which suggests Syracuse should be able to hang onto the ball long enough to get shots up and have success inside, as they are shooting 56.9 percent of their shots inside the arc.

While the Orange may still be without forward Donnie Freeman, they should still be able to play in the manner they have this year by pressuring the Hawks on defense and attacking the rim on offense. It has not always been clean, but it has been effective, and it should be once more.

Syracuse 81, Saint Joseph’s 65.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

For more discussion on Syracuse athletics, visit our free Syracuse Orange discussion forum.