Syracuse Ranked in Jeff Goodman's Way Too Early Top 25 for 21-22

Stadium college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman has released his way too early top 25 for the 2021-22 season. Goodman thinks highly of Syracuse, ranking the Orange 13th based on the roster at this stage. Here is what he had to say about Syracuse.

Transferring: G Kadary Richmond (Fr., 6.3 ppg), F Robert Braswell (RS Soph., 3.8 ppg), John Bol Ajak (RS Fr., 0.2 ppg)

Seniors: F *Marek Dolezaj (9.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg), C Bourama Sidibe (1.5 ppg)

Back: G *Buddy Boeheim (Jr., 17.8 ppg), F *Quincy Guerrier (Soph., 13.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg), F *Alan Griffin (Jr., 13.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg), G *Joseph Girard (Soph., 9.8 ppg), F Woody Newton (Fr.), C Jesse Edwards (Soph.), C Frank Anselem (Fr.)

Add: F Benny Williams (No. 25)

Transfer Add: F Cole Swider (Villanova, Jr., 5.7 ppg)

‘Cuse could return four starters next season if everyone comes back. The only significant departures right now are that of Dolezaj and Richmond, but Jim Boeheim will bring back his son, Buddy, in addition to Guerrier, Griffin and Girard. The Orange also added Villanova transfer Swider, who can really shoot it, and one of the top frosh in the country in Williams.

This analysis also does not factor in the addition of Symir Torrence nor the potential addition of Jimmy Boeheim. It also assumes Alan Griffin will return. Regardless, it is interesting that one national college basketball writer thinks that highly of the Orange's roster for next season. It will be interesting to see if others follow suit.