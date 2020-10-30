Syracuse to Play at Rutgers in ACC/Big-10 Challenge

Syracuse basketball's ACC/Big-10 Challenge opponent is known according to a report. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Syracuse will play at Rutgers on either December 8th or December 9th.

Syracuse and Rutgers played annually when both teams were in the Big East. They have not faced each other since conference realignment saw Syracuse land in the ACC and Rutgers in the Big-10. The two programs have faced each other 48 times, with Syracuse holding a 39-9 series advantage. The Orange have won the last 13 meetings overall.

There have been some famous moments in the series. Herve Lamizana banked in a three pointer with 16.6 seconds left in a 2003 Rutgers win. And of course, one of the best dunks in college basketball history occurred when Jonny Flynn did this to Mike Rosario.

Other notable matchups in the ACC/Big-10 Challenge include Illinois at Duke, North Carolina at Iowa, Michigan State at Virginia, Louisville at Wisconsin, Indiana at Florida State and Ohio State at Notre Dame.

Syracuse basketball has one other game officially on the schedule. They face Bryant in the Dome on November 27th. That could be the season opener, though that has not been confirmed by Syracuse yet.

Rutgers is coming off of a 20-11 season last year and is viewed by many as a legitimate top 15 team entering the 2020-21 campaign. Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell is entering his fifth year at Rutgers. He is 64-65 in those four seasons, but appears to have things headed in the right direction.