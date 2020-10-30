SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse to Play at Rutgers in ACC/Big-10 Challenge

Michael McAllister

Syracuse basketball's ACC/Big-10 Challenge opponent is known according to a report. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Syracuse will play at Rutgers on either December 8th or December 9th. 

Syracuse and Rutgers played annually when both teams were in the Big East. They have not faced each other since conference realignment saw Syracuse land in the ACC and Rutgers in the Big-10. The two programs have faced each other 48 times, with Syracuse holding a 39-9 series advantage. The Orange have won the last 13 meetings overall. 

There have been some famous moments in the series. Herve Lamizana banked in a three pointer with 16.6 seconds left in a 2003 Rutgers win. And of course, one of the best dunks in college basketball history occurred when Jonny Flynn did this to Mike Rosario. 

Other notable matchups in the ACC/Big-10 Challenge include Illinois at Duke, North Carolina at Iowa, Michigan State at Virginia, Louisville at Wisconsin, Indiana at Florida State and Ohio State at Notre Dame. 

Syracuse basketball has one other game officially on the schedule. They face Bryant in the Dome on November 27th. That could be the season opener, though that has not been confirmed by Syracuse yet. 

Rutgers is coming off of a 20-11 season last year and is viewed by many as a legitimate top 15 team entering the 2020-21 campaign. Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell is entering his fifth year at Rutgers. He is 64-65 in those four seasons, but appears to have things headed in the right direction.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Peel it Back Ep. 7

Peel it Back Ep. 7

Tawny Davis

Dior Johnson Enrolls at Corona Centennial High School

Syracuse's class of 2022 commit has a new home.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Freshman Kadary Richmond Already Impressing Teammates

Buddy Boeheim spoke with Seth Greenberg on ESPN Radio to discuss the upcoming season, incoming freshmen Kadary Richmond, and how he stayed focused during quarantine.

Steven Shoemaker

Scouting Wake Forest

An in-depth look at Syracuse football's next opponent, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Michael McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse vs Wake Forest

Television, live stream, radio, series history and odds for the Orange vs the Demon Deacons.

Michael McAllister

Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID Days After Playing Syracuse

Clemson's star quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse’s ACC/Big-10 Opponent Set

https://twitter.com/jonrothstein/status/1321924053448491010?s=21

Michael McAllister

Justin Taylor Updates Recruitment

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/basketball/justin-taylor-2022-shooting-guard-recruitment-virginia-syracuse-u

Michael McAllister

Recruiting Q&A: The Answers

You asked and we answered. Here are the answers to your question on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting.

Michael McAllister

CuseCast: Syracuse RB Commit Josh Hough

A special episode of the CuseCast Podcast features guest Josh Hough, a 2021 running back committed to Syracuse

Michael McAllister