Syracuse's next game brings its next meeting with another former Orange player

In what has become a recurring theme, and is a trend that only figures to continue onward in the seasons ahead, Syracuse will face another former ex-teammate Wednesday night (7:00 p.m. ET / ESPNU) in the first of two straight in the Dome, hosting a Cal team higher than the 'Cuse in the standings, featuring a big season out of wing forward Chris Bell.

Bell will be the second of three former SU players Syracuse faces in the ACC this season, joining Quadir Copeland of NC State (19 points/ 9 assists in a 20-point victory) and upcoming next week Maliq Brown of Duke.

On Monday's weekly ACC coaches call, ironically, but conveniently, Cal's Mark Madsen and the Cuse's Adrian Autry were scheduled back-to-back on the agenda, and it was obvious in the tone of voices from each head coach, Madsen and his program have welcomed Bell with wide open arms, while Autry could only shrug at the plus/minus nature of the transfer portal/NIL era.

Madsen says Bell's impact has been 'huge' on the Cal program

Coming off a rough home loss last Saturday night to Clemson, in which they trailed by double digits most of the way, and more of an outlier for the surprising Bears (17-7, 5-6) this season than not, Madsen had nothing but praise about Bell's place, a senior from the nearby East Bay, in the program.

On a team with four double-digit average scorers, Bell is fourth among that group at a respectable 13.0 ppg, hitting 45% from beyond the arc, fitting right in as another scorer and long range threat.

"His work ethic is that of an NBA player," Madsen said Monday. "He is obviously an elite shooter, but he's so much more than that. He's a strong finisher at the rim. He has a really good basketball IQ. Everybody on the team loves him."

And, as for Bell's homecoming to central New York over parts of a couple of days this week, Madsen is certainly not concerned about it affecting his play.

"Chris is a guy that's been around," Madsen added. "Nothing really phases Chris. He'll manage that return very, very well."

Losing Bell was part of rebuilding a 'Cuse roster within a financial framework

Sure, Autry would love more consistent three-point shooting this season because in the few games that the Orange have been hot from long range, they have looked at times like a different team.

But Bell's departure, along with almost all of the rest of his 2024-25 teammates, was a forgone conclusion once the ACC Tournament ended last March, with the roster upheaval leading to evolving a new playing stye at both ends of the floor.

Bell's three-point shooting void was intended to be filled by the likes of Nate Kingz, Tyler Betsey, and others, but currently the Orange are just 15th in the ACC in 3-point shooting.

With his mind more focused on snapping a string of six losses in the last seven games, Autry was succinct when asked if there was any chance that Bell could have returned for one last season.

"He explored his options, we talked about that," Autry said Monday. :"He did the thing (transfer) that was best for him."

