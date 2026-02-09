What Adrian Autry said before Syracuse faces Cal on Wednesday in the Dome

Syracuse (13-11, 7-6) has dropped six of its last seven games heading into Wednesday night's meeting with Cal (17-7, 5-6) in the Dome (9:00 p.m. ET / ESPNU). If not for the home win over Notre Dame on January 31, we would be talking about a losing streak that has not reached this mark since the 1968-69 season.

Even playing at home this year has not been prosperous as past seasons with one OOC and three ACC defeats against teams it would likely be vying for an NCAA bid already in the books, and games against SMU and North Carolina still left on the home docket.

Unless something starts clicking very quickly, the prospects of five straight years of missing March Madness, and the continued call for Autry's dismissal (immediate in some quarters) has mired the program into a second straight season of mediocre play and diminishing interest.

Autry replaces the word 'negativity' with 'frustration' and understands it comes with the territory

The reality in the message from fan bases to coaches in this day and age of roster reconstruction every season connected to the financial health of an athletic department, is simple - win.

The high hopes for the Orange heading to Las Vegas in November, were dashed by three losses and then losing to Hofstra in December, while dropping their last six of seven in league play heading into this week.

"I played here, I understand the fan's frustration, they have a right to be (upset)," Autry said in regards to being asked about all the negativity being spewed on social media and talk-shows regarding the program's wayward turn away from being a relevant national contender.

"Negativity's never really gotten anything better," Autry added. "I understand the frustration, so for me I am really (concentrating) on my team and trying to get us on the right track."

Autry on the Anthony's

The Orange coach seemed to lose his patience Monday when asked several times about not playing freshman Kiyan Anthony in last Saturday's loss at Virginia, his first "DNP-Coaches Decision" of the season (only four SU players have played in all 24 games this season).

The benching came after Carmelo Anthony posted social media comments indicating his frustration with the team's on-court play following the loss at North Carolina. Coincidence? Autry said he had not talked to Carmelo Anthony (on assignment for NBC at the Super Bowl last weekend) since his online posting, and on Monday morning wanted to put the matter to rest.

"I made a coaching decision, that's that," Autry said regarding the Kiyan benching. "That's all I want to say."

What Syracuse has to do to beat Cal

Currently tied for 12th place with Stanford, the Orange need to collect as many victories as possible and let the chips fall where they may for ACC seeding consideration at this point in the season.

Cal, banged up with a few injured contributors, comes into the Dome off a one-sided home loss by 20 to Clemson, but is a dangerous 3-point shooting team featuring ex-SU sharpshooter Chris Bell, fourth on the Bears in scoring at 13.0 ppg.

"We're going to have to defend the three-point line, for sure," Autry said. "They have not just Chris Bell, but multiple guys that can shoot it. Offensively, we have to be strong with the ball, they're an aggressive team, and make solid decisions."

