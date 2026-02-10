Iowa State vs. TCU Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

The Iowa State Cyclones have established themselves as one of the elite teams in the country, with wins against the likes of St. John's and Purdue. They've also strung together five straight wins in the Big 12 and are favorites to stack another win tonight when they take on TCU.

The Horned Frogs are just 4-6 in conference play, but they've faced a stretch of tough opponents. An upset win against the Cyclones would go a long way toward their postseason hopes.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's Big 12 matchup.

Iowa State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa State -7.5 (-110)

TCU +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Iowa State -360

TCU +280

Total

OVER 147.5 (-104)

UNDER 147.5 (-118)

Iowa State vs. TCU How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 10

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Simon Schollmaier Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Iowa State Record: 21-2 (8-2 in Big 12)

TCU Record: 14-9 (4-6 in Big 12)

Iowa State vs. TCU Betting Trends

Iowa State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 8-2 in Iowa State's last 10 games

Iowa State is 6-0 ATS in its last six games vs. TCU

The UNDER is 10-1 in Iowa State's last 11 road games

TCU is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 6-3 in TCU's last nine games

TCU is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games

Iowa State vs. TCU Key Player to Watch

Tamin Lipsey - G - Iowa State Cyclones

Tamin Lipsey's biggest contribution to Iowa State isn't on offense, but on defense. The Cyclones' biggest strength is their ability to force turnovers, and Lipsey is the best player on the team in doing exactly that. He averages 2.3 steals per game. While his defense prowess is important, he is a key play on offense as well, leading the team in assists, averaging 5.4 per game.

Iowa State vs. TCU Prediction and Pick

Iowa State's strong record is backed up by its metrics. The Cyclones are sixth in effective field goal percentage and eighth in defensive efficiency. Iowa State is one of only three teams in the country that rank inside the top 10 in both of those metrics.

That's why I'm surprised Iowa State is only a 7.5-point favorite. TCU is 157th in eFG% and 48th in defensive efficiency. While their defense efficiency numbers are solid, their perimeter defense is concerning. The Horned Frogs rank 221st in opponent three-point field goal percentage. That's bad news for them, considering Iowa State has the third-best three-point shooting percentage in the country at 40.7%.

I won't hesitate to lay the points with Iowa State tonight.

Pick: Iowa State -7.5 (-110) via FanDuel

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!