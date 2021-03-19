FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Syracuse vs San Diego State Preview

The Orange and the Aztecs square off in the NCAA Tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse and San Diego State meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here is a comparison of the two teams. 

CategorySyracuseSan Diego State

Seed

11

6

Record

16-9

23-4

Conf Record

9-7

14-3

Conf Tourney

Lost Quarterfinals

Won Title

Points

75.8

74.1

FG%

44.1%

45.5%

3PT%

33.9%

37.5%

FT%

78.4%

72.3%

Assists

15.3

13.9

Points Allowed

70.7

60.6

FG% Def

41.5%

38.7%

3PT% Def

31.8%

32.7%

Reb Margin

-2

+4

Blocks

4.9

2.9

Steals

8.7

8.3

TOs

11.2

11.3

TOs Forced

14.6

15.2

Off Efficiency

20th

45th

Def Efficiency

86th

10th

STARTERS

Point Guard

CategorySyracuseSan Diego State

Player

Joe Girard

Terrell Gomez

Height

6-1

5-8

Weight

195

165

Points

9.5

8.8

FG%

35.1%

43.9%

3PT%

31.8%

41.7%

FT%

77.3%

88.2%

Assists

3.3

2.3

Reb

2.8

1.5

Steals

1.5

1.0

Blocks

0.1

0.0

TOs

2.0

1.0

Shooting Guard

CategorySyracuseSan Diego State

Player

Buddy Boeheim

Trey Pulliam

Height

6-6

6-3

Weight

195

180

Points

17.1

7.2

FG%

42.5%

41.0%

3PT%

37.3%

24.4%

FT%

87.8%

66.7%

Assists

2.8

3.4

Reb

2.4

3.0

Steals

1.3

1.3

Blocks

0.0

0.0

TOs

1.5

1.5

Small Forward

CategorySyracuseSan Diego State

Player

Alan Griffin

Jordan Schakel

Height

6-5

6-6

Weight

190

200

Points

14.7

14.3

FG%

44.1%

47.9%

3PT%

37.2%

46.7%

FT%

89.3%

90.8%

Assists

1.9

1.0

Reb 

6.5

4.4

Steals

1.3

1.0

Blocks

1.8

0.1

TOs

2.2

0.8

Power Forward

CategorySyracuseMarek Dolezaj

Player

Quincy Guerrier

Matt Mitchell

Height

6-7

6-6

Weight

220

235

Points

14.4

15.4

FG%

50.0%

43.7%

3PT%

30.3%

36.1%

FT%

69.5%

81.5%

Assists

0.9

2.0

Reb

8.8

5.5

Steals

0.9

1.5

Blocks

1.0

0.3

TOs

0.9

2.3

Center

CategorySyracuseSan Diego State

Player

Marek Dolezaj

Nathan Mensah

Height

6-10

6-10

Weight

201

230

Points

9.9

8.2

FG%

54.8%

57.7%

3PT%

0.0%

0.0%

FT%

85.3%

61.0%

Assists

3.2

0.6

Reb

5.3

6.1

Steals

1.2

0.6

Blocks

0.8

1.4

TOs

1.7

1.2

Syracuse vs San Diego State Preview

