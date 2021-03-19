Syracuse vs San Diego State Preview

The Orange and the Aztecs square off in the NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse and San Diego State meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here is a comparison of the two teams.

Category Syracuse San Diego State Seed 11 6 Record 16-9 23-4 Conf Record 9-7 14-3 Conf Tourney Lost Quarterfinals Won Title Points 75.8 74.1 FG% 44.1% 45.5% 3PT% 33.9% 37.5% FT% 78.4% 72.3% Assists 15.3 13.9 Points Allowed 70.7 60.6 FG% Def 41.5% 38.7% 3PT% Def 31.8% 32.7% Reb Margin -2 +4 Blocks 4.9 2.9 Steals 8.7 8.3 TOs 11.2 11.3 TOs Forced 14.6 15.2 Off Efficiency 20th 45th Def Efficiency 86th 10th

STARTERS

Point Guard

Category Syracuse San Diego State Player Joe Girard Terrell Gomez Height 6-1 5-8 Weight 195 165 Points 9.5 8.8 FG% 35.1% 43.9% 3PT% 31.8% 41.7% FT% 77.3% 88.2% Assists 3.3 2.3 Reb 2.8 1.5 Steals 1.5 1.0 Blocks 0.1 0.0 TOs 2.0 1.0

Shooting Guard

Category Syracuse San Diego State Player Buddy Boeheim Trey Pulliam Height 6-6 6-3 Weight 195 180 Points 17.1 7.2 FG% 42.5% 41.0% 3PT% 37.3% 24.4% FT% 87.8% 66.7% Assists 2.8 3.4 Reb 2.4 3.0 Steals 1.3 1.3 Blocks 0.0 0.0 TOs 1.5 1.5

Small Forward

Category Syracuse San Diego State Player Alan Griffin Jordan Schakel Height 6-5 6-6 Weight 190 200 Points 14.7 14.3 FG% 44.1% 47.9% 3PT% 37.2% 46.7% FT% 89.3% 90.8% Assists 1.9 1.0 Reb 6.5 4.4 Steals 1.3 1.0 Blocks 1.8 0.1 TOs 2.2 0.8

Power Forward

Category Syracuse Marek Dolezaj Player Quincy Guerrier Matt Mitchell Height 6-7 6-6 Weight 220 235 Points 14.4 15.4 FG% 50.0% 43.7% 3PT% 30.3% 36.1% FT% 69.5% 81.5% Assists 0.9 2.0 Reb 8.8 5.5 Steals 0.9 1.5 Blocks 1.0 0.3 TOs 0.9 2.3

Center