Syracuse vs San Diego State Preview
Syracuse and San Diego State meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here is a comparison of the two teams.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!
|Category
|Syracuse
|San Diego State
Seed
11
6
Record
16-9
23-4
Conf Record
9-7
14-3
Conf Tourney
Lost Quarterfinals
Won Title
Points
75.8
74.1
FG%
44.1%
45.5%
3PT%
33.9%
37.5%
FT%
78.4%
72.3%
Assists
15.3
13.9
Points Allowed
70.7
60.6
FG% Def
41.5%
38.7%
3PT% Def
31.8%
32.7%
Reb Margin
-2
+4
Blocks
4.9
2.9
Steals
8.7
8.3
TOs
11.2
11.3
TOs Forced
14.6
15.2
Off Efficiency
20th
45th
Def Efficiency
86th
10th
STARTERS
Point Guard
|Category
|Syracuse
|San Diego State
Player
Joe Girard
Terrell Gomez
Height
6-1
5-8
Weight
195
165
Points
9.5
8.8
FG%
35.1%
43.9%
3PT%
31.8%
41.7%
FT%
77.3%
88.2%
Assists
3.3
2.3
Reb
2.8
1.5
Steals
1.5
1.0
Blocks
0.1
0.0
TOs
2.0
1.0
Shooting Guard
|Category
|Syracuse
|San Diego State
Player
Buddy Boeheim
Trey Pulliam
Height
6-6
6-3
Weight
195
180
Points
17.1
7.2
FG%
42.5%
41.0%
3PT%
37.3%
24.4%
FT%
87.8%
66.7%
Assists
2.8
3.4
Reb
2.4
3.0
Steals
1.3
1.3
Blocks
0.0
0.0
TOs
1.5
1.5
Small Forward
|Category
|Syracuse
|San Diego State
Player
Alan Griffin
Jordan Schakel
Height
6-5
6-6
Weight
190
200
Points
14.7
14.3
FG%
44.1%
47.9%
3PT%
37.2%
46.7%
FT%
89.3%
90.8%
Assists
1.9
1.0
Reb
6.5
4.4
Steals
1.3
1.0
Blocks
1.8
0.1
TOs
2.2
0.8
Power Forward
|Category
|Syracuse
|Marek Dolezaj
Player
Quincy Guerrier
Matt Mitchell
Height
6-7
6-6
Weight
220
235
Points
14.4
15.4
FG%
50.0%
43.7%
3PT%
30.3%
36.1%
FT%
69.5%
81.5%
Assists
0.9
2.0
Reb
8.8
5.5
Steals
0.9
1.5
Blocks
1.0
0.3
TOs
0.9
2.3
Center
|Category
|Syracuse
|San Diego State
Player
Marek Dolezaj
Nathan Mensah
Height
6-10
6-10
Weight
201
230
Points
9.9
8.2
FG%
54.8%
57.7%
3PT%
0.0%
0.0%
FT%
85.3%
61.0%
Assists
3.2
0.6
Reb
5.3
6.1
Steals
1.2
0.6
Blocks
0.8
1.4
TOs
1.7
1.2