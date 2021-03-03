FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Search

Syracuse Snaps Clemson's Five Game Winning Streak

The Orange dominate the second half to keep NCAA Tournament hopes alive
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse played stellar defense throughout and the offense got going in the second half as the Orange picked up an impressive win over Clemson 64-54. The win improves Syracuse to 15-8 (9-7) and keeps NCAA Tournament hopes alive. It also snapped Clemson's five game winning streak and avenges a blowout loss earlier in the season. 

Next up for Syracuse is the ACC Tournament. 

The duo of Alan Griffin and Buddy Boeheim led the way for Syracuse. Griffin had a game with 22 points, 19 of which came in the second half, on 8-14 shooting overall and 6-12 from beyond the arc. He added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Boeheim chipped in with 17 points and five rebounds. 

Kadary Richmond battled through a leg injury to score five points and dish out four assists in 18 minutes, but he clearly looked a step slower than normal. Still, the Orange defense was noticeably better when he was on the floor. Joe Girard had seven points and seven assists in 23 minutes. 

The Syracuse defense was very good in this one, holding Clemson to under 34% shooting. The Orange even outrebounded the Tigers 39-37 after Clemson controlled the boards with a 17 rebound advantage in the first meeting. 

Recap
Basketball

Syracuse Snaps Clemson's Five Game Winning Streak

Clemson
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs Clemson

1B24D6F4-CC08-40C9-A57F-1F1570D37E01
Recruiting

Simmons was Drawn to Syracuse by Success in the Secondary

USATSI_15653556_168392177_lowres
Basketball

Marek Dolezaj Discusses Senior Night, Future as an Orange & More

Cardoso
Basketball

Kamilla Cardoso Named ACC Freshman & Defensive Player of the Year

Trill
Football

Cisco, Melifonwu, Williams Invited to NFL Combine

Recap
Basketball

Boeheim Leads Syracuse to Big Win Over UNC, Keeping Bubble Hopes Alive

Tyler
Football

Tyler Details Syracuse Virtual Visit