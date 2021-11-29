Syracuse Snaps Losing Streak, Blows Out Colgate

It may have been cold outside, but it was hot inside Carrier Dome. Syracuse women’s basketball took down Colgate 79-57 this afternoon in a non-conference game. This was the first time the teams have met since 2017, where the Orange also beat the Raiders 79-39.

It was a slow start for the Orange, as Colgate got the ball and rarely let it go, scoring 16 points in the first five minutes to Syracuse’s 11. It was a game of back and forth throughout the rest of the first quarter, before the Orange came out on top thanks to points from Chrislyn Carr. She scored seven points in the final four minutes, bringing the score to 22-18 at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter started out very different for Syracuse, as the team came out emphatically and scored 13 points in the first seven minutes, while Colgate scored five. The Orange expanded their lead to 12 points, the largest in the game at the time, and never let the Raiders get that close to them throughout the remainder of the game.

Throughout the third and fourth quarters, the Orange had 23 rebounds and scored 36 points. Syracuse’s largest lead was 29 points, which they held onto for over two minutes in the fourth quarter.

Three Syracuse players scored in the double digits: Chrislyn Carr with 20, Najé Murray with 17 and Teisha Hyman with 16. They had a combined 53 points, which accounted for 67 percent of the Orange’s total points. Murray’s 17 points marked a season-high.

“Our offense is getting better,” Acting Head Coach Vonn Read said. “Our players are getting more comfortable with each other; they’re sharing the ball...and then we get wide open shots and we have great shooters.”

Syracuse will play against Ohio State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.